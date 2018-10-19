Best gifts: Top tech to make your home office smarter in the new year

I look at Philips Hue lights as a gateway into filling your home with smart gadgets. You begin with a single bulb and before you know it you're controlling your cat feeder from your smartphone.

Philips Hue isn't the cheapest out there, but it is by far the best. Build quality is excellent, the lifespan of the products is is such that after several years I've not had a single Hue device fail, and the light output from the bulbs is second to none.

The Philips Hue Starter Kit is a great way to begin. But once you get going it's likely that you'll be adding different lights, light strips, lamps, and even controllers such as motion sensors, dimmer switches, and tap switches into the mix.

See it now: Philips Hue Starter