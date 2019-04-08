Best iPhone charging accessories (April 2019 edition)

Here's a tour of some of the best apps available for those who like to get serious work done when out and about with their iPhone (or iPad).
Anker USB-C-to-Lightning cable
The Anker USB-C-to-Lightning cable might only be a few dollars cheaper than the cable Apple sells, but it's far, far more durable. You can pull and yank and tug at this one to your heart's content and it just keeps on working.
Highly recommended!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Zendure X6
The Zendure X6 USB-C is a portable charger with a difference. Not only does it feature 20,100 mAh of portable battery capacity, compatible with QC 3.0 and offering 45W of PD (Power Delivery) power, it features five USB ports (one of which is a USB Type-C port) offering support for charging five devices simultaneously.
But there's more.
The X6 also features a USB Hub mode (compatible with USB 2.0), which allows for data transfer over the two USB-A ports. Connect the USB-C port to a compatible desktop or laptop, and you can simultaneously charge your device and sync and manage your files using the twin USB-A ports.
This means that not only can the X6 charge up a range of devices, from smartphones to MacBooks, but it can also act as a data hub, so as to not clog up a port while it is being used to charge.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Anker PowerPort Atom PD1 30W USB-C charger
Apple's 30W USB-C charger is a huge thing, but Anker switched out the silicon with gallium nitride (GaN), which is more efficient and generates less heat, to create the world's smallest PD charger.
How small is the PowerPort Atom PD1?
No bigger than a golf ball, that's how small!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Omnicharge Omni 20 USB-C
Without a doubt the Omni 20 USB-C is the best, most fully-featured power bank that I've every used. Think of this not as a power bank, but a $200 computer-controlled USB charging station.
Tech specs:
- - 2 x USB-C output: 60W single/100W total
- - 2 x USB-A output: 15W single/30W total
- - USB C hub feature to allow file transfer and charging
- - USB C input: 45W total
- - Full recharge time: 3 hours
- - OLED display
- - 12-layers of electrical protection
- - 20,100 mAh capacity
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Anker USB-C In-Car Charger
Once you get used to the speed of USB-C charging, you'll want it everywhere. That will mean not only needing more USB-C-to-Lightning cables, but also chargers. And one place you'll need one is the car.
Not only can this charger be used to charge USB-C smartphones, but it will also charge bigger devices, such as the newer MacBooks.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus
Want the convenience of portable wireless charging? Look no further than the iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus.
I like this charging pad a lot. It's small, lightweight, smart, but it also features a nice fabric coating that prevents your device getting scratched or slipping.
- Qi Certified, Wireless Fast Charging up to 7.5W iPhone, 10W Android
- USB-A port to charge additional device
- The device features an innovative ventilation system to keep the charger (as well as the device being charged) cool.
- Fabric wrap finish in multiple colors (Ash, Ivory, Ruby)
- Anti-slip silicone pads
- LED charging Indicator
- Includes USB-C to USB-A cable and Power Adapter
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Moshi IonSlim 10K USB-C Portable Battery
What's the point in investing in a new slim and sleek iPhone if you need to carry around a bulky power bank to keep it going?
The IonSlim10K USB-C Portable Battery has two outputs -- USB-A and USB-C that supports Power Delivery -- and a 10,300mAh battery capacity that can also be used to recharge your USB-C MacBook.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Choetech 19 Watt solar charger
The Choetech 19 Watt solar charger is a folding three-panel system that's capable of charging speed up to 2.4 Amps per port or 3 Amps total when both USB ports are used and the panel is in direct sunlight.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Anker PowerCore 10000 Redux
One of the things I love about the Anker PowerCore 10000 Redux is that it is the smallest and lightest 10000mAh powerbank I've come across, and yet has enough power to recharge an iPhone more than twice.
The build quality is excellent, it feels light and compact in the hand, and is yet durable enough to put up with, well, me.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Pad
While I think that USB-C charging is the best way to charge an iPhone, wireless charging is a good way to recharge the iPhone at night, or when it's sitting on your desk.
The PowerWave 7.5 Pad features WaveBoost technology, which makes use of advanced components and a state-of-the-art cooling system to charge up to 30 percent faster than other wireless chargers. The silent cooling fan not only keeps the charger cool, but also allows the charger to keep charging at the fastest speed possible.
Charge times are also pretty good. While many wireless chargers take 4.3 hours to recharge the iPhone X, the PowerWave chargers cut that to 3.1 hours (the supplied wired charger takes around 3.2 hours), and it can recharge a Samsung Galaxy S8 in 2.6 hours (the supplied wireless charger takes around 3 hours).
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Anker PowerPort+ 5 Ports USB-C
To go along with Apple USB-C-to-Lightning cable, you need a charger capable of supporting Power Delivery.
If you have a lot of devices to charge, you need a charger with plenty of outputs, and the Anker PowerPort+ 5 is the perfect charger.
Not only does it have four 2.4A USB-A ports and a single USB-C Power Delivery port that's capable of charging the newer USB-C-equipped MacBooks and MacBook Pros, as well as the new iPhones (with a compatible USB-C-to-Lightning cable).
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Apple Smart Battery Case
While I don't like the Apple Smart Battery Case for a variety of reasons, it's a great way to expand the battery capacity of your iPhone to give you more battery life.
Photo by: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Apple USB-C fast-charge cable
No one has the time to wait ages for an iPhone to charge up using a regular USB charger. You need to switch to USB-C to get a 0 to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.
As much as I hate paying $19 for a cable -- $35 if I wanted to supersize up to the 2-meter version -- Apple's USB-C-to-Lightning fast charge cable really is the best way to charge up a new iPhone.
Note that there are no third-party USB-C-to-Lightning cables that support fast charge(no matter what the Amazon or eBay listing says) ... yet!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
