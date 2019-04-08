Best iPhone charging accessories (April 2019 edition)

The Zendure X6 USB-C is a portable charger with a difference. Not only does it feature 20,100 mAh of portable battery capacity, compatible with QC 3.0 and offering 45W of PD (Power Delivery) power, it features five USB ports (one of which is a USB Type-C port) offering support for charging five devices simultaneously.

But there's more.

The X6 also features a USB Hub mode (compatible with USB 2.0), which allows for data transfer over the two USB-A ports. Connect the USB-C port to a compatible desktop or laptop, and you can simultaneously charge your device and sync and manage your files using the twin USB-A ports.

This means that not only can the X6 charge up a range of devices, from smartphones to MacBooks, but it can also act as a data hub, so as to not clog up a port while it is being used to charge.