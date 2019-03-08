Best Raspberry Pi alternatives (March 2019)

This one is specifically aimed at developers working with AI and ML.

The Coral Dev Board is a $150 board that features Google's Edge TPU machine-learning accelerator for low-powered devices that sit on the edge of a network.

Coral Dev Board Tech Specs:

NXP i.MX 8M system on chip

Quad-core Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M4F,

Vivante GC7000 Lite Graphics graphics processor

8GB of eMMC storage

1GB of LDDR4 RAM

Wi-Fi with 2x2 MIMO (802.11b/g/n/ac 2.4/5GHz)

Bluetooth 4.1



Highlights:

SOC + ML + Connectivity all on the board running a derivative of Debian Linux called Mendel

