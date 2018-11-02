Best wireless chargers for your smartphone or smart watch

It's taken a while to really gain momentum, but wireless charging devices that use the now-standard Qi technology are becoming increasingly popular, as well as more affordable. Even Apple -- the last big hold-out on wireless charging -- has adopted Qi since the release of last year's iPhone 8 (even if its own AirPower charger seems to be MIA).

There's a variety of different designs available too, with chargers that are suitable for cars as well as indoor use, and even versatile chargers that can top up two or three smartphones and/or smart watches at the same time.