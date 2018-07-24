These are 2018's biggest hacks, leaks, and data breaches

1 of 18
1 of 18

Dozens of breaches, over a billion affected.

Read More Read Less

​247,000 Homeland Security staff and witnesses affected by data breach

January: A database used by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General was confirmed breached in January, affecting over 247,167 and former employees and individuals associated with the department's previous investigations. The breach marked the first one of the first intrusions this year.

ZDNET INVESTIGATIONS

Caption by: Zack Whittaker

1 of 18

Related Topics:

Security Government Security TV Data Management CXO Data Centers
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries