Black Friday 2018: The best deals in office tech, smart gadgets

  • Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5

    Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5

    The Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5, a highly portable and versatile PC hybrid, is on sale over Black Friday. The 2-in-1 device sports a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage.

    Price: $699 (reduced from: $819)

    Via: Microsoft Store

  • Amazon smart plug

    Amazon smart plug

    You can pick up an Amazon smart plug -- capable of controlling any outlet through the Alexa voice assistant -- for only $5 with the purchase of any Echo device.

    Price: $5

    Via: Amazon

  • Philips Hue lighting

    Philips Hue lighting

    The right lighting can make office environments more comfortable and, perhaps, help concentration, and so you may want to consider checking out Philips Hue lighting deals over the Black Friday event. Philips is offering up to 40 percent off different models and bundles.

    Price: $Various

    Via: Amazon

  • Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge monitor

    Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge monitor

    This members-only deal, available at Costco, includes a $70 discount on the Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge monitor, which could make a great addition to your home office.

    Price: $300 (reduced from: $370)

    Via: Costco

  • Canon laser printers

    Canon laser printers

    Office Depot is offering discounts of up to 50 percent on Canon laser printers over Black Friday.

    Price: $Varies

    Via: Office Depot

  • Seagate Expansion 8TB hard drive

    Seagate Expansion 8TB hard drive

    If you need some additional space for work files and documents, you can purchase a Seagate Expansion 8TB hard drive for a fair discount over at Newegg.

    Price: $129.99 (reduced from: $189.99)

    Via: Newegg

  • Office chairs

    Office chairs

    Office Depot is also offering a range of substantial discounts on office chairs.

    Price: $Varies

    Via: Office Depot

  • Google Pixelbook

    Google Pixelbook

    A mobile PC offering of note this Black Friday is the Google Pixelbook, a high-spec Chromebook sporting a 7th-generation Intel processor, up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

    Price: $699 (reduced from: $999)

    Via: Google

  • Moodo IoT diffusers

    Moodo IoT diffusers

    Moodo is offering 40 percent off all of its smart home diffusers and other products. The diffusers can be loaded with different scent capsules to tailor-make a fragrance for your home.

    Price: $Varies

    Via: Moodo

  • Apple MacBooks

    Apple MacBooks

    This year, B&H is offering $100 off the retail price of Apple MacBook models with various configurations.

    Price: $Varies

    Via: B&H

  • Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router

    Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router

    If you are looking to improve your router for both LAN and Wi-Fi performance, you can pick up a cheap Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router in-store at Walmart.

    Price: $99 (reduced from: $199.99)

    Via: Walmart

  • Ring Video Doorbell 2

    Ring Video Doorbell 2

    The Ring Video Doorbell 2, a smart take on the traditional doorbell complete with video, microphone, and remote app capabilities, is also on sale over Black Friday.

    Price: $139.99 (reduced from:$199)

    Via: Ring

  • Logitech gaming mouse

    Logitech gaming mouse

    Keen gamers may wish to take advantage of a cut-price deal on a Logitech gaming mouse over Black Friday. The 11-button wired mouse offers DPI switching and customizable lighting.

    Price: $34.99 (reduced from: $79.99)

    Via: Best Buy

  • SanDisk Cruzer 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive

    SanDisk Cruzer 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive

    You can never have too many flash drives and external storage options in your office, and if you are running low, you can pick up SanDisk Cruzer 64GB USB 2.0 thumb drives for a steep discount over Black Friday.

    Price: $9.99 (reduced from: $39.99)

    Via: Amazon

