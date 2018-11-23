Black Friday 2018: The best deals in office tech, smart gadgets

Black Friday 2018: The best deals in tech roundup
Over this week you can snap up some great deals in everything from PCs to gaming, smartphones, tablets, and more.
The Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5, a highly portable and versatile PC hybrid, is on sale over Black Friday. The 2-in-1 device sports a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage.
Price: $699 (reduced from: $819)
Via: Microsoft Store
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
You can pick up an Amazon smart plug -- capable of controlling any outlet through the Alexa voice assistant -- for only $5 with the purchase of any Echo device.
Price: $5
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The right lighting can make office environments more comfortable and, perhaps, help concentration, and so you may want to consider checking out Philips Hue lighting deals over the Black Friday event. Philips is offering up to 40 percent off different models and bundles.
Price: $Various
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
This members-only deal, available at Costco, includes a $70 discount on the Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge monitor, which could make a great addition to your home office.
Price: $300 (reduced from: $370)
Via: Costco
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Office Depot is offering discounts of up to 50 percent on Canon laser printers over Black Friday.
Price: $Varies
Via: Office Depot
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If you need some additional space for work files and documents, you can purchase a Seagate Expansion 8TB hard drive for a fair discount over at Newegg.
Price: $129.99 (reduced from: $189.99)
Via: Newegg
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Office Depot is also offering a range of substantial discounts on office chairs.
Price: $Varies
Via: Office Depot
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
A mobile PC offering of note this Black Friday is the Google Pixelbook, a high-spec Chromebook sporting a 7th-generation Intel processor, up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
Price: $699 (reduced from: $999)
Via: Google
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Moodo is offering 40 percent off all of its smart home diffusers and other products. The diffusers can be loaded with different scent capsules to tailor-make a fragrance for your home.
Price: $Varies
Via: Moodo
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
This year, B&H is offering $100 off the retail price of Apple MacBook models with various configurations.
Price: $Varies
Via: B&H
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If you are looking to improve your router for both LAN and Wi-Fi performance, you can pick up a cheap Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router in-store at Walmart.
Price: $99 (reduced from: $199.99)
Via: Walmart
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The Ring Video Doorbell 2, a smart take on the traditional doorbell complete with video, microphone, and remote app capabilities, is also on sale over Black Friday.
Price: $139.99 (reduced from:$199)
Via: Ring
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Keen gamers may wish to take advantage of a cut-price deal on a Logitech gaming mouse over Black Friday. The 11-button wired mouse offers DPI switching and customizable lighting.
Price: $34.99 (reduced from: $79.99)
Via: Best Buy
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
You can never have too many flash drives and external storage options in your office, and if you are running low, you can pick up SanDisk Cruzer 64GB USB 2.0 thumb drives for a steep discount over Black Friday.
Price: $9.99 (reduced from: $39.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
