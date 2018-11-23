Black Friday 2018: The best deals in tech roundup

  • Ring Video Doorbell 2, Echo Dot

    On Black Friday, you can pick up a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot bundle for a noteworthy discount. Ring is a smart, video and microphone-equipped version of the traditional doorbell, while the Echo Dot is the mini version of Amazon's flagship Echo smart speaker.

    Price: $139.99 (reduced from: $248.99)

    Via: Amazon

  • Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition

    If you're in the market for a fairly-sized smart TV over Black Friday, the Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart LED TV, complete with Fire TV included, is on sale this year.

    Price: $129.99 (reduced from: $180.00)

    Via: Amazon

  • Apple iPad mini 4

    The Apple iPad mini 4, with a 7.9-inch Retina display, A8 chip, 128GB storage, and 2GB RAM, can be purchased for a substantial discount over the Black Friday sales event.

    Price: $249.99 (reduced from: $399.99)

    Via: Best Buy

  • T-Mobile's $0 deals

    T-Mobile is offering free and heavily discounted mobile devices over Black Friday to customers willing to add additional lines and trade-in eligible devices. Among the smartphones on offer are:


    Via: T-Mobile

  • Google Home Hub

    The Google Home Hub is on sale this Black Friday over at Jet, sporting a 7-inch touchscreen display and the Google voice assistant.

    Price: $99 (reduced from: $149)

    Via: Jet

  • Microsoft Surface Pro

    The Microsoft Surface Pro, complete with a 12.3-inch screen, Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage, is on offer over at Best Buy.

    Price: $600 (reduced from: $959)

    Via: Best Buy

  • Irobot Roomba

    If you're interested in obtaining a smart robot vaccum, Irobot's Roomba is on sale over the Black Friday event.

    Price: $194.99 (reduced from: $294)

    Via: Jet

  • Roku

    Roku often participates in Black Friday and this year is no exception. You can pick up the media streaming stick for a discount of $20 -- and with $35 in credit for Sling TV thrown in.

    Price: $39

    Via: Walmart (update: the basic Roku streaming stick can be bought for $29.99 at Target)

  • Fitbit Versa

    The Fitbit Versa, a smart watch equipped with health monitoring features, sensors, and mobile device connectivity, is on sale over Black Friday.

    Price: $179 (reduced from: $228.95)

    Via: Jet

  • Onewheel

    If you're interested in something a bit different, the Onewheel electric board can be snapped up with a discount of up to $250.

    Price: $1,249+

    Via: Onewheel

  • Apple Watch Series 3

    You can also grab an Apple Watch Series 3 for a discounted rate over Black Friday. The smartwatch not only connects to iPhones but also contains a variety of sensors to monitor a wearer's overall health and fitness.

    Price: $229 (reduced from: $279)

    Via: Best Buy

  • Microsoft Xbox One S bundle

    An enticing deal for gamers this Black Friday is Walmart's Microsoft Xbox One S (1TB) and Minecraft pack, which contains a vast selection of add-ons for the popular game.

    Price: $199

    Via: Walmart

  • PlayStation 4 Slim

    If the PlayStation ecosystem is more to your taste, you can pick up a PlayStation 4 Slim with a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man thrown in for a reasonable price.

    Price: $199

    Via: Sony

  • Samsung Chromebook 3

    The Samsung Chromebook 3, an 11.6-inch laptop with an Intel Celeron processor, 16GB storage, and 4GB RAM, is at a very affordable price over Black Friday.

    Price: $99 (update: sold out: alternative)

    Via: Walmart

  • Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch 2018

    Consumers seeking to refresh their MacBooks this Black Friday can pick up an Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch -- 2018 model -- with an Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage for a discount.

    Price: $2,150 (reduced from: $2,399.99)

    Via: Best Buy

  • Dell XPS 13

    The Dell XPS 13, equipped with a 13.3-inch touchscreen, Intel i7 processor, 1TB SSD storage, and 16GB RAM, can be picked up with a 25 percent discount this Black Friday.

    Price: $1500 (reduced from: $1999)

    Via: Costco

  • Bose SoundSport wireless headphones

    This Black Friday, you can pick up a set of Bose SoundSport wireless headphones which connect to your music player via Bluetooth or NFC and can switch between devices via an app.

    Price: $99 (reduced from: $149)

    Via: Walmart

  • Oculus Go virtual reality headset

    The Oculus Go is an entry-level virtual reality headset which can be used to explore the emerging world of VR-based apps and services -- and happens to be on sale over the Black Friday holiday event.

    Price: $179 (reduced from: $199)

    Via: Amazon

  • Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality system

    If you are in the market for a power boost and a PC-based VR system, the Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality system is also on sale -- and with a better discount.

    Price: $349 (reduced from: $399)

    Via: Amazon

Over this week you can snap up some great deals in everything from PCs to gaming, smartphones, tablets, and more.

