Black Friday 2018: The best deals in tech roundup

Black Friday 2018: The best deals in office tech, smart gadgets
Give your home office a reboot this holiday season with this selection of Black Friday deals.
On Black Friday, you can pick up a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot bundle for a noteworthy discount. Ring is a smart, video and microphone-equipped version of the traditional doorbell, while the Echo Dot is the mini version of Amazon's flagship Echo smart speaker.
Price: $139.99 (reduced from: $248.99)
Via: Amazon
If you're in the market for a fairly-sized smart TV over Black Friday, the Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart LED TV, complete with Fire TV included, is on sale this year.
Price: $129.99 (reduced from: $180.00)
Via: Amazon
The Apple iPad mini 4, with a 7.9-inch Retina display, A8 chip, 128GB storage, and 2GB RAM, can be purchased for a substantial discount over the Black Friday sales event.
Price: $249.99 (reduced from: $399.99)
Via: Best Buy
T-Mobile is offering free and heavily discounted mobile devices over Black Friday to customers willing to add additional lines and trade-in eligible devices. Among the smartphones on offer are:
Via: T-Mobile
The Google Home Hub is on sale this Black Friday over at Jet, sporting a 7-inch touchscreen display and the Google voice assistant.
Price: $99 (reduced from: $149)
Via: Jet
The Microsoft Surface Pro, complete with a 12.3-inch screen, Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage, is on offer over at Best Buy.
Price: $600 (reduced from: $959)
Via: Best Buy
If you're interested in obtaining a smart robot vaccum, Irobot's Roomba is on sale over the Black Friday event.
Price: $194.99 (reduced from: $294)
Via: Jet
Roku often participates in Black Friday and this year is no exception. You can pick up the media streaming stick for a discount of $20 -- and with $35 in credit for Sling TV thrown in.
Price: $39
Via: Walmart (update: the basic Roku streaming stick can be bought for $29.99 at Target)
The Fitbit Versa, a smart watch equipped with health monitoring features, sensors, and mobile device connectivity, is on sale over Black Friday.
Price: $179 (reduced from: $228.95)
Via: Jet
If you're interested in something a bit different, the Onewheel electric board can be snapped up with a discount of up to $250.
Price: $1,249+
Via: Onewheel
You can also grab an Apple Watch Series 3 for a discounted rate over Black Friday. The smartwatch not only connects to iPhones but also contains a variety of sensors to monitor a wearer's overall health and fitness.
Price: $229 (reduced from: $279)
Via: Best Buy
An enticing deal for gamers this Black Friday is Walmart's Microsoft Xbox One S (1TB) and Minecraft pack, which contains a vast selection of add-ons for the popular game.
Price: $199
Via: Walmart
If the PlayStation ecosystem is more to your taste, you can pick up a PlayStation 4 Slim with a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man thrown in for a reasonable price.
Price: $199
Via: Sony
The Samsung Chromebook 3, an 11.6-inch laptop with an Intel Celeron processor, 16GB storage, and 4GB RAM, is at a very affordable price over Black Friday.
Price: $99 (update: sold out: alternative)
Via: Walmart
Consumers seeking to refresh their MacBooks this Black Friday can pick up an Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch -- 2018 model -- with an Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage for a discount.
Price: $2,150 (reduced from: $2,399.99)
Via: Best Buy
The Dell XPS 13, equipped with a 13.3-inch touchscreen, Intel i7 processor, 1TB SSD storage, and 16GB RAM, can be picked up with a 25 percent discount this Black Friday.
Price: $1500 (reduced from: $1999)
Via: Costco
This Black Friday, you can pick up a set of Bose SoundSport wireless headphones which connect to your music player via Bluetooth or NFC and can switch between devices via an app.
Price: $99 (reduced from: $149)
Via: Walmart
The Oculus Go is an entry-level virtual reality headset which can be used to explore the emerging world of VR-based apps and services -- and happens to be on sale over the Black Friday holiday event.
Price: $179 (reduced from: $199)
Via: Amazon
If you are in the market for a power boost and a PC-based VR system, the Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality system is also on sale -- and with a better discount.
Price: $349 (reduced from: $399)
Via: Amazon
