Black Friday 2018: The best early US deals in tech

Black Friday 2018: The best early UK deals in tech
Over this week you can snap up some great deals in consumer tech, PCs, mobile devices, and smart gadgets.
The Amazon Echo Show, a version of the Echo smart speaker complete with a 10.1-screen HD screen, is available for a fair discount over the Black Friday week as part of a bundle which includes the Ring Doorbell Pro, a home security system and smart doorbell which allows you to remotely speak and see visitors.
Price: $428.99 (reduced from: $478.99)
An interesting bundle on offer over the Black Friday sales event is the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot.
Price: $39.98 (reduced from: $79.98)
A smart thermostat and heating system, the ecobee4, is on sale over the shopping event. The thermostat and accompanying sensors can be used to monitor and control the temperature of your home, and the device also comes with inbuilt Alexa support.
Price: $199 (reduced from: $249)
As part of Amazon's round of offers, the company is giving customers 20 percent off a range of smart, IoT lighting, security systems, and outlets with the code "SMART20."
Products on offer include Sengled smart bulbs, TP-Link smart plugs and dimmer switches, Ring floodlight cameras, and Kasa smart home security cameras.
Price: 20 percent off, various
Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on a Microsoft Surface laptop over the sales event. The model in question comes with a 13.5-inch screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage.
Price: $799 (reduced from: $999)
The Nvidia Shield, a media streaming player capable of showing content in 4K HDR, is on sale over at Newegg this year.
Price: $139.99 (reduced from: $179.99)
You can pick up an early deal on a 50-inch Sceptre LED TV over the Black Friday week. While this model does not offer the high-level specs of many other televisions, for the size, the price point is worth considering.
Price: $199.99 (reduced from: $349.99)
If you're in the market for a high-spec smart TV, you can grab a Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV over at Walmart on the run-up to Black Friday.
Price: $397.99 (reduced from: $699.99)
If you're happy to consider refurbished mobile devices, Decluttr is offering up to $40 off restored Apple iPhones and Samsung mobile devices over the Black Friday shopping event.
Price: $Varies
Another gaming machine on offer is the Alienware Aurora, available for a $210 discount. The PC's basic specs include an Intel i7 processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC with 11GB GDDR6, 16GB RAM, and both 256GB SSD and 1TB standard storage.
Price: $2,679.99 (reduced from: $2,889.99)
The LG G6+ smartphone is on offer over the Black Friday event with a substantial discount in price. The mobile device, a Prime member exclusive, comes with a 5.7" QHD Plus FullVision display, dual 13 MP standard-angle and wide-angle rear cameras alongside a 5 MP front camera, and 128GB storage.
Price: $399.99 (reduced from: $799.99)
The Lenovo Flex 5 laptop, a 15.6-inch touchscreen device, is on sale this holiday season. The laptop comes with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage, and operates on Windows 10.
Price: $599.99 (reduced from: $799.99)
Starting November 22, you can purchase the Google Daydream virtual reality headset with a steep discount.
Price: $39 (reduced from: $99)
If you are on the hunt for an affordable Chromebook over the Black Friday shopping event, the Lenovo Chromebook could be worth purchasing. The 2-in-1 convertible laptop comes with an 11.6-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD storage, and is powered by an Intel 2.1GHz processor.
Price: $249 (reduced from: $279)
On the run-up to Black Friday, you can purchase a discounted 15.6-inch Dell G3 gaming laptop, equipped with an Intel i5 processor, 1TB storage, and 8GB RAM.
Price: $649 (reduced from: $799)
Black Friday and the week running up to the day is a prime time to upgrade or refresh smartphones. If you are looking to purchase more than one, you might consider taking advantage of Google's offer -- the chance to purchase one Pixel 3/3 XL and get a second Pixel 3/3 XL with up to 50 percent off the purchase price.
Another deal over at Costco is a 9.7-inch Apple iPad, this year's model, with 32GB storage.
Price: $250 (reduced from: $320)
It might not be the prettiest smart security system on the market, but if you're looking to try out connected security products, the Blink indoor home security system is on sale over the Black Friday week.
Price: $66.99 (reduced from: $99.99)
From 19 November, Fnatic's Flick 2 professional gaming mouse, built with esports players in mind, is on sale.
Price: $34.99 (reduced from: $59.99)
A heavy duty PC tower, the CybertronPC desktop, is marketed as a gaming machine but would also suit any professional who needs to run power-draining applications -- and is now available with a steep discount. The PC is equipped with an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, 480GB SSD and 3TB standard storage, as well as dual NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics.
Price: $3,949.99 (reduced from: $5,109.99)
Beats by Dr. Dre X wireless earbuds are on sale early on the run-up to Black Friday. The Bluetooth-compatible earbuds offer up to eight hours of battery life and support Apple's Siri voice assistant.
Price: $119.95 (reduced from: $149.95)
On the run-up to Black Friday, V-Moda's Crossfade wireless headphones are on Flash sale. The headphones are comfortable and offer good quality of sound for the price point -- and losing the need for wired connectivity is an advantage.
Price: $114.99 (reduced from: $164.99)
You don't need to wait until the day to grab a bargain this holiday season.
