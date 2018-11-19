Black Friday 2018: The best early US deals in tech

  • Amazon Echo Show, Ring Doorbell Pro

    Amazon Echo Show, Ring Doorbell Pro

    The Amazon Echo Show, a version of the Echo smart speaker complete with a 10.1-screen HD screen, is available for a fair discount over the Black Friday week as part of a bundle which includes the Ring Doorbell Pro, a home security system and smart doorbell which allows you to remotely speak and see visitors.

    Price: $428.99 (reduced from: $478.99)

    See also: Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday Deals

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot

    Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot

    An interesting bundle on offer over the Black Friday sales event is the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot.

    Price: $39.98 (reduced from: $79.98)

    See also: Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday Deals

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • ecobee4 smart thermostat

    ecobee4 smart thermostat

    A smart thermostat and heating system, the ecobee4, is on sale over the shopping event. The thermostat and accompanying sensors can be used to monitor and control the temperature of your home, and the device also comes with inbuilt Alexa support.

    Price: $199 (reduced from: $249)

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Smart lighting, plug, and security deals

    Smart lighting, plug, and security deals

    As part of Amazon's round of offers, the company is giving customers 20 percent off a range of smart, IoT lighting, security systems, and outlets with the code "SMART20."

    Products on offer include Sengled smart bulbs, TP-Link smart plugs and dimmer switches, Ring floodlight cameras, and Kasa smart home security cameras.

    Price: 20 percent off, various

    See also: Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday Deals

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Microsoft Surface laptop

    Microsoft Surface laptop

    Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on a Microsoft Surface laptop over the sales event. The model in question comes with a 13.5-inch screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage.

    Price: $799 (reduced from: $999)

    Via: Best Buy

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Nvidia Shield

    Nvidia Shield

    The Nvidia Shield, a media streaming player capable of showing content in 4K HDR, is on sale over at Newegg this year.

    Price: $139.99 (reduced from: $179.99)

    Via: Newegg

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Sceptre LED TV

    Sceptre LED TV

    You can pick up an early deal on a 50-inch Sceptre LED TV over the Black Friday week. While this model does not offer the high-level specs of many other televisions, for the size, the price point is worth considering.

    Price: $199.99 (reduced from: $349.99)

    Via: Walmart

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV

    Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV

    If you're in the market for a high-spec smart TV, you can grab a Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV over at Walmart on the run-up to Black Friday.

    Price: $397.99 (reduced from: $699.99)

    Via: Walmart

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Refurbished iPhones, Samsung smartphones

    Refurbished iPhones, Samsung smartphones

    If you're happy to consider refurbished mobile devices, Decluttr is offering up to $40 off restored Apple iPhones and Samsung mobile devices over the Black Friday shopping event.

    Price: $Varies

    Via: Decluttr

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Alienware Aurora

    Alienware Aurora

    Another gaming machine on offer is the Alienware Aurora, available for a $210 discount. The PC's basic specs include an Intel i7 processor, Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC with 11GB GDDR6, 16GB RAM, and both 256GB SSD and 1TB standard storage.

    Price: $2,679.99 (reduced from: $2,889.99)

    Via: Dell

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • LG G6+ smartphone

    LG G6+ smartphone

    The LG G6+ smartphone is on offer over the Black Friday event with a substantial discount in price. The mobile device, a Prime member exclusive, comes with a 5.7" QHD Plus FullVision display, dual 13 MP standard-angle and wide-angle rear cameras alongside a 5 MP front camera, and 128GB storage.

    Price: $399.99 (reduced from: $799.99)

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Lenovo Flex 5 laptop

    Lenovo Flex 5 laptop

    The Lenovo Flex 5 laptop, a 15.6-inch touchscreen device, is on sale this holiday season. The laptop comes with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage, and operates on Windows 10.

    Price: $599.99 (reduced from: $799.99)

    Via: Office Depot

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Google Daydream

    Google Daydream

    Starting November 22, you can purchase the Google Daydream virtual reality headset with a steep discount.

    Price: $39 (reduced from: $99)

    Via: Google

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Lenovo Chromebook

    Lenovo Chromebook

    If you are on the hunt for an affordable Chromebook over the Black Friday shopping event, the Lenovo Chromebook could be worth purchasing. The 2-in-1 convertible laptop comes with an 11.6-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD storage, and is powered by an Intel 2.1GHz processor.

    Price: $249 (reduced from: $279)

    Via: Best Buy

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Dell G3 gaming laptop

    Dell G3 gaming laptop

    On the run-up to Black Friday, you can purchase a discounted 15.6-inch Dell G3 gaming laptop, equipped with an Intel i5 processor, 1TB storage, and 8GB RAM.

    Price: $649 (reduced from: $799)

    Via: Walmart

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Google Pixel 3 packs

    Google Pixel 3 packs

    Black Friday and the week running up to the day is a prime time to upgrade or refresh smartphones. If you are looking to purchase more than one, you might consider taking advantage of Google's offer -- the chance to purchase one Pixel 3/3 XL and get a second Pixel 3/3 XL with up to 50 percent off the purchase price.

    Via: Google

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Apple iPad

    Apple iPad

    Another deal over at Costco is a 9.7-inch Apple iPad, this year's model, with 32GB storage.

    Price: $250 (reduced from: $320)

    See also: TechRepublic: Black Friday 2018: Best deals for professionals

    Via: Costco

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Blink indoor home security system

    Blink indoor home security system

    It might not be the prettiest smart security system on the market, but if you're looking to try out connected security products, the Blink indoor home security system is on sale over the Black Friday week.

    Price: $66.99 (reduced from: $99.99)

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Fnatic Flick 2

    Fnatic Flick 2

    From 19 November, Fnatic's Flick 2 professional gaming mouse, built with esports players in mind, is on sale.

    Price: $34.99 (reduced from: $59.99)

    Via: Best Buy

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • CybertronPC desktop

    CybertronPC desktop

    A heavy duty PC tower, the CybertronPC desktop, is marketed as a gaming machine but would also suit any professional who needs to run power-draining applications -- and is now available with a steep discount. The PC is equipped with an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, 480GB SSD and 3TB standard storage, as well as dual NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics.

    Price: $3,949.99 (reduced from: $5,109.99)

    Via: Best Buy

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Beats by Dr. Dre X wireless earbuds

    Beats by Dr. Dre X wireless earbuds

    Beats by Dr. Dre X wireless earbuds are on sale early on the run-up to Black Friday. The Bluetooth-compatible earbuds offer up to eight hours of battery life and support Apple's Siri voice assistant.

    Price: $119.95 (reduced from: $149.95)

    Via: Macy's

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Crossfade wireless headphones

    Crossfade wireless headphones

    On the run-up to Black Friday, V-Moda's Crossfade wireless headphones are on Flash sale. The headphones are comfortable and offer good quality of sound for the price point -- and losing the need for wired connectivity is an advantage.

    Price: $114.99 (reduced from: $164.99)

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

You don't need to wait until the day to grab a bargain this holiday season.

