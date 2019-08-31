BodyGuardz cases and screen protector for Galaxy Note 10 Plus: Unequal tech protecting your Samsung phone

The BodyGuardz Ace Pro case for the Note 10 Plus is available in clear and black/smoke colors. I prefer the clear one on the Aura Glow Note 10 Plus, which is the one I reviewed, since the clear case lets the cool rainbow colors of the phone shine through while also eliminating the fingerprints that the naked phone attracts.

The cases incorporate the Unequal technology with injected impact gel to help absorb and dissipate impact shocks. The Ace Pro is available now for just $24.46, regularly $34.95, which is a great deal for such a protective case.

The UltraTough screen protector is made with self-healing urethane film to prevent scratches from your display. It is not a tempered glass protector that acts as a sacrificial anode for drops so be careful with your phone and consider an Ace Pro case. This protector is available now for just $13.96, regularly $19.95.