BodyGuardz cases and screen protector for Galaxy Note 10 Plus: Unequal tech protecting your Samsung phone

  BodyGuardz Ace Pro cases and UltraTough screen protector for the Note 10 Plus

    BodyGuardz Ace Pro cases and UltraTough screen protector for the Note 10 Plus

    The BodyGuardz Ace Pro case for the Note 10 Plus is available in clear and black/smoke colors. I prefer the clear one on the Aura Glow Note 10 Plus, which is the one I reviewed, since the clear case lets the cool rainbow colors of the phone shine through while also eliminating the fingerprints that the naked phone attracts.

    The cases incorporate the Unequal technology with injected impact gel to help absorb and dissipate impact shocks. The Ace Pro is available now for just $24.46, regularly $34.95, which is a great deal for such a protective case.

    The UltraTough screen protector is made with self-healing urethane film to prevent scratches from your display. It is not a tempered glass protector that acts as a sacrificial anode for drops so be careful with your phone and consider an Ace Pro case. This protector is available now for just $13.96, regularly $19.95.

    The UltraTough protector has specific instructions for installation that I recommend you read before attempting the installation. You use a lower mount to hold the protector in position as you apply the film and careful cleaning is also required.

    I did a decent job of installation, with just a couple minor bubbles at the bottom where I had tiny pieces of something on the display. The protector still remains securely in place, protecting the display from scratches.

    The Ace Pro case is a single piece case that is easy to install, yet keeps securely in place on your phone. You no longer have to endure greasy fingerprints on the phone, but some will still appear on the back of the Ace Pro case.

    The quad-camera system shines through on the Ace Pro case, while also offering some protection for the cameras with raised edges around the opening.

    The Ace Pro with black edges and smoky back also shows the color of your Note 10 Plus.

    The S Pen is easy to access in the case while there are openings for the speaker, USB-C port, and microphone.

    There are raised buttons for the volume and power buttons too. Also notice the textured edge that greatly enhances your ability to hold onto your phone in this case. I love what BodyGuardz has done here with the side grips.

    The top is well protected with openings for microphones, which helps with the directional mic control when recording videos.

    The case also has rounded edges that match the design of the Note 10 Plus so it barely feels like you have a case while the case adds 10 feet drop protection.

    It is interesting that you secure a bottom frame piece via a sticker to your phone. There is a cleaning cloth and a squeegee for pressing out any bubbles that may appear.

    A guide is secured to the bottom and then the protector is positioned on a couple of posts before you peel and stick it in place.

A couple new cases and a self-healing screen protector are now available from BodyGuardz. The cases offer fantastic texture to help you hold your phone securely with 10 feet drop protection as well.

