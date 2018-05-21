Bringing IoT to life in the home of the future

Digital Transformation
Research round-up: Cloud computing, IoT and cybersecurity, iPhone X and more
Amazon's mobile app lets people to shop for real-world objects by scanning barcodes or uploading an image. Now, you can add items to your shopping cart by waving your mobile phone at the item.
If you want to go to a physical store for your groceries, the Amazon store in Seattle has no cash registers. It tracks you, monitors what you select, and bills you when you leave the store.
Photo by: Amazon
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Smarter interoperability will result in more automation in the IoT connected home. The Nest line integrates several appliances such as Whirlpool, Bosch Home connect, LIFX, Jawbone, MyQ Smart Garage, Phillips, Yale, and Mercedes Benz.
All -- and more -- can work with Nest components to integrate alarms, cameras, doors, and smart appliances, warn you when something is burning, and even turn off the appliance.
See Nest products at Nest.com.
Photo by: Phillips
Caption by: Eileen Brown
San Jose, Calif.-based company, Stratio has built a device that will recognize authentic drugs in order to spot potential counterfeits.
See Stratio devices at Stratiotechnology.com.
Photo by: Stratio
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Comcast's Xfinity voice-controlled remote controls lets users ask questions about shows and quickly navigate to watch the channel you want.
Photo by: Comcast
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Cameras -- like the cloud dash cam I looked at recently -- are getting smarter and are being introduced with built in AI. They can watch what is going on and make relevant decisions such as recording conversations.
Engineers at the University of Washington have developed a system of networked cameras that can automatically track people as they move.
Photo by: Chrisjmit
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Not barcode scanning -- but scanning of actual food to determine the ingredients including additives, potential allergens, and where the food came from. Students at the MIT Media Lab are working on a mechanism that will trace produce, determine ingredients, or identify crop disease.
German lighting manufacturer Osram in partnership with Consumer Physics has built a scanner that can determine how much cacao is in a bar of chocolate to determine how much cacao is inside. You could scan food to determine the nutritional information of everything you eat.
Photo by: Consumer Physics
Caption by: Eileen Brown
AI-powered mirrors with image and object recognition can be your digital assistant. They play the news and weather when asked and even help with your wardrobe.
The Haier Hi Mirror mini will keep track of your wardrobe, coordinate outfits, and keep track of your skin condition to help you reach your goals.
See Haier devices at Haierappliances.com.
Photo by: Wonderful Engineering
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Samsung announced that by 2020 all of its future appliances will include its digital assistant Bixby. Manufacturers and developers will be able to incorporate voice into home appliances, for simple voice control of our washing and drying.
See Samsung appliances at Samsung.com.
Photo by: Erika Wittleib
Caption by: Eileen Brown
No longer the stuff of science fiction, IoT is becoming more pervasive -- even in the home. But imagine its possibilities for consumers over the next few years.
Caption by: Eileen Brown
