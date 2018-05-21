Bringing IoT to life in the home of the future

1 of 8
1 of 8

No longer the stuff of science fiction, IoT is becoming more pervasive -- even in the home. But imagine its possibilities for consumers over the next few years.

Read More Read Less

Simple shopping

Amazon's mobile app lets people to shop for real-world objects by scanning barcodes or uploading an image. Now, you can add items to your shopping cart by waving your mobile phone at the item.

If you want to go to a physical store for your groceries, the Amazon store in Seattle has no cash registers. It tracks you, monitors what you select, and bills you when you leave the store.

See Amazon's app here.

Read also: Future mobile tech needs these features to work seamlessly | Although smart cities rely on IoT, security confusion still reigns | Hacking vulnerabilities with the Internet of Things - Risks and security loopholes

Caption by: Eileen Brown

Related Topics:

Internet of Things Hardware Digital Transformation Big Data Analytics CXO Innovation
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries