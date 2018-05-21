Bringing IoT to life in the home of the future

Amazon's mobile app lets people to shop for real-world objects by scanning barcodes or uploading an image. Now, you can add items to your shopping cart by waving your mobile phone at the item.

If you want to go to a physical store for your groceries, the Amazon store in Seattle has no cash registers. It tracks you, monitors what you select, and bills you when you leave the store.

See Amazon's app here.

