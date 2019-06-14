Build your own $20,000 Windows 10 workstation

Let's spend $20,000 on a Windows 10 workstation that will chew through pretty much any task you throw at it.

We begin with the case. Here I've gone for a Thermaltake View 71 RGB because it offers a great deal of flexibility.

4-SIDED GLASS VIEWING PROTECTION - 5mm thick tempered glass panels spaced from the chassis for optimal airflow; Top, Front, and Swing Door Design on Left and Right

3-WAY RADIATOR VIEW - Supporting 3-way radiator fitments; Top, Front or Vertical View mounting on Motherboard Tray

VERTICAL GPU - Includes GPU Float bracket allows vertical mounting options for 2.5-slot GPU solutions. (Riser Cable Sold Separately)

COOL WITH RGB- 3 Riing 14 RGB LED Fans (140mm) providing excellent cooling performance with RGB lighting

SUPPORT UP TO 10 HDD - 2.5"/3.5" x 4 with HDD Rack + 3.5" x 3 / 2.5" x 6 behind M/B Tray

Supports Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX, and E-ATX Motherboard

I/O PORT - USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1

OUTSTANDING EXPANSION - Max CPU Cooler Height 190mm / Max VGA Length 310mm (With HDD Rack) 410mm (Without HDD Rack) / Max PSU Length 220mm (Without Bottom Fan)

DIMENSION - 23.3" x 10.8" x 22.7" / 42.1lbs

Price: $175