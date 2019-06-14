Build your own $20,000 Windows 10 workstation

Great last-minute Father's Day gifts for 2019
Let's spend $20,000 on a Windows 10 workstation that will chew through pretty much any task you throw at it.
We begin with the case. Here I've gone for a Thermaltake View 71 RGB because it offers a great deal of flexibility.
Price: $175
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
For the silicon I've gone for the 18-core Intel Core i9-9980XE processor, which is capable of delivering 3.0GHz standard, and a massive 4.4GHz Turbo.
This is a lot of processing power, but it will cut through the most demanding digital tasks.
Price: $2,000
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A motherboard to pull everything together:
Price: $240
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Let's throw the maximum 128GB of RAM into this system.
Price: $880
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Liquid cooling, but with added style!
Price: $200
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
To back up the processor, I've chosen to go for some super beefy GPUs, in the form of two PNY NVIDIA Quadro GP100 GPUs. Overkill for most people, but this is an overkill system!
Price: $11,980
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
For the boot drive I've gone for the ever-reliable Samsung 970 EVO PLUS M.2 in a 1TB format. This is enough to store the OS on, along with anything you want to be able to launch real fast!
Price: $230
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
For the main storage drives I've again gone for overkill and opted for four, yes four, Samsung 860 Pro Series 2.5-inch 4TB SSDs. I like these drives because they combine high reliability with exceptional performance.
Price: $3,660
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Powering this beast is an EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 PSU, delivering 1KW of power, and giving all the cabling you need for all the devices.
Price: $165
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Not everyone needs a high-end sound card, but if you do, the EVGA NU Audio sound card is an exceptionally well-made card, with all the features you'd expect, and built using high-grade components.
Price: $200
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Finally, Windows 10 Pro.
Price: $200
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
