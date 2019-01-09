CES 2019: Anker announced refreshed product line

The third edition in the Infini Soundbar line, the Infini Pro utilises Dolby Atmos sound technology to bring a new level of overall surround sound quality.

Three separate modes on the Infini Pro emphasise various audio aspects depending on usage.

120W audio output



2 built-in subwoofers, 2 full range drivers, and 2 tweeters are paired with two bass reflex ports



Dolby Atmos® sound technology



Three modes for customised audio options: Movie, Music, Voice



Multiple input: HDMI, Digital Optical, Analog Audio, USB-Audio, Wireless Music Streaming and Bluetooth 5.0



Launch Date: Mid Spring 2019

MSRP: $229.88