CES 2019: Anker announced refreshed product line

    Anker is one of the most innovative accessories brands out there, and it stands out by being a company that consistently and reliably outputs high-quality gear.

  • Roav Bolt

    Roav Bolt

    An in-car charger with built-in Google Voice Assistant.

    With the command "OK Google", you can play your favorite song or podcast, enable navigation, read texts, make calls, set reminders, and even check your schedule. Voice notifications will also keep you up to speed on important messages and reminders while you drive.

    • Hands-free calling and messaging
    • Noise cancellation for clear voice commands
    • Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
    • Dual USB-ports for rapid mobile device charging

    Launch Date: February 2019
    MSRP: $49.99

  • Roav SmartCharge F3

    Roav SmartCharge F3

    Charge your smartphone and allow it to play music to your radio using the built-in FM transmitter.

    • Noise cancellation technology for clear calling
    • Hands-free calling
    • Automatic frequency tuning
    • Broadcast playlists via Bluetooth 4.2
    • Quick Charge 3.0 charging speeds
    • Four methods of audio input to ensure you can play the music you want

    Launch Date: Available Now
    MSRP: $29.99

  • PowerPort Atom PD 1

    PowerPort Atom PD 1

    The world's smallest Power Delivery wall charger has
    arrived. Built using GaN (Gallium Nitride) components, this allows the wall charger to be made dramatically smaller.

    • Total Output Wattage: 30W
    • Input: 100 - 240V ~ 1.2A 50 - 60Hz
    • Power Delivery Output: 5V ⎓ 3A / 9V ⎓ 3A / 15V ⎓ 2A / 20V ⎓ 1.5A
    • Size: 1.61 in x 1.37 in x 1.49 in (smaller than stock smartphone chargers)
    • Weight: 2.2 oz

    Launch Date: January 2019
    MSRP: $29.99

  • PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid

    PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid

    Power up your USB-C phones, tablets, and laptops with the Power Delivery port, and provide high-speed charge to your other devices using Anker's PowerIQ and PowerIQ 2.0 technologies. 

    • Attach to your computer to enter Hub Mode, which lets you sync data and use USB peripherals on the go. 
    • Power Delivery Output: 5V=3A, 9V=3A, 15V=1.8A, 20V=1.35A 
    • Power IQ 2.0 Output (USB-A Ports): 5V=3A, 9V=1.6A, 12V=1.25A 
    • Dimensions: 6.65 in x 3.04 in x 0.89 in 
    • Weight: 0.93 lbs 

    Launch Date: Available Now 
    MSRP: $129.99

  • Soundcore Wakey

    Soundcore Wakey

    A bedside alarm clock that includes a wireless charger and
    emits white noise for more relaxing sleep. 

    • FM frequency range: 87MHz to 108MHz
    • Alarm: 10 Preset tones
    • White noise: 6 Preset tones
    • 2 X 5W speaker output
    • 200 LED display with brightness auto-adjust
    • 10W/7.5W wireless fast charging speeds

    Launch Date: Late Spring 2019
    MSRP: $99.99

  • Soundcore Rave Series

    Soundcore Rave Series

    The Soundcore Rave series is ideal for gatherings at indoor and outdoor venues including backyards, pools, house parties, and sports games. 

    Rave 

    • 160W audio output with two 5.25 inch woofers and dual 2 inch tweeters
    • 24 hours of playtime 
    • IPX4 water resistance 

    Rave Mini 

    • 80W of sound output with dual 5.25 inch woofers and a 2 inch tweeter
    • 18 hours of playtime 
    • IPX7 water resistance 

    Launch Date: Early Summer 2019
    MSRP: $199.88 (Rave), 149.88 (Rave Mini)

  • Infini Pro

    Infini Pro

    The third edition in the Infini Soundbar line, the Infini Pro utilises Dolby Atmos sound technology to bring a new level of overall surround sound quality. 

    Three separate modes on the Infini Pro emphasise various audio aspects depending on usage. 

    • 120W audio output 
    • 2 built-in subwoofers, 2 full range drivers, and 2 tweeters are paired with two bass reflex ports 
    • Dolby Atmos® sound technology 
    • Three modes for customised audio options: Movie, Music, Voice 
    • Multiple input: HDMI, Digital Optical, Analog Audio, USB-Audio, Wireless Music Streaming and Bluetooth 5.0 

    Launch Date: Mid Spring 2019
    MSRP: $229.88 

  • Soundcore Icon Series

    Soundcore Icon Series

    Designed to be durable and highly portable, the Icon line represents the next step in taking music on the go with powerful and clear sound. 

    Icon 

    • 12 hour playtime 
    • IP67 waterproof and able to float on water 
    • Wireless stereo pairing 
    • Built-in strap for easy transport 

    Icon Mini 

    • IP67 waterproof and able to float on water 
    • 8 hour playtime 
    • Wireless stereo pairing 

    Launch Date: Mid Spring 2019
    MSRP: $49.99 (Icon), $29.99 (Icon Mini)

  • Soundcore Liberty Air

    Soundcore Liberty Air

    Liberty Air focuses on providing a minimally intrusive frame that outputs high quality audio and superior call quality. 

    • Graphene-enhanced technology to provide super clear and more detailed sound 
    • Dual-mic uplink noise cancellation 
    • 20 hours of playtime with charging case, 5 hours of playtime per charge 
    • IPX 5 water protection 

    Launch Date: Available Now 
    MSRP: $79.99

  • Nebula Capsule II

    Nebula Capsule II

    Expanding on the success of the original Nebula Capsule, Capsule II will improve on all key features of its predecessor. 

    • Resolution: 1280x720 
    • Brightness: 200 ANSI lumens 
    • Operating System: Android TV 9.0, supporting over 3600 applications, such as: Google Play, YouTube, and Hulu Plus. 
    • Speaker: 8W speakers with dual passive radiators 
    • More comprehensive connectivity: Supports USB Type C, HDMI, USB, AUX-Out, WiFi, Bluetooth, and Chromecast 
    • 1-second auto-focus 
    • Supports the Google Assistant 

    Launch Date: Summer 2019
    MSRP: TBD

  • Nebula Prizm II Pro

    Nebula Prizm II Pro

    Unlike the Nebula line, Prizm II Pro will not have its own power supply, requiring it to be plugged in to operate. However, it features better resolution, louder speakers, and keystone correction at (±) 40 degrees while still retaining Android 9.0 OS capabilities. 

    • Resolution: 1920x1080 
    • Brightness: 200 ANSI lumens 
    • Operating System: Android TV 9.0, supporting over 3600 applications, such as: Google Play, YouTube, and Hulu Plus. 
    • Speaker: Dual 5W speakers 
    • Connectivity: HDMI, USB, AUX-OUT, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast 
    • 5.2 inch LCD Display Technology 

    Launch Date: TBD
    MSRP: TBD

Lots of new accessories being unveiled by Anker, including chargers, in-car chargers, power banks, speakers, and much more.

