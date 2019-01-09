CES 2019: Anker announced refreshed product line

CES 2019: The best laptops on display
Gaming, refreshed lines, and budget designs all feature in the laptop arena at CES 2019.
Anker is one of the most innovative accessories brands out there, and it stands out by being a company that consistently and reliably outputs high-quality gear.
An in-car charger with built-in Google Voice Assistant.
With the command "OK Google", you can play your favorite song or podcast, enable navigation, read texts, make calls, set reminders, and even check your schedule. Voice notifications will also keep you up to speed on important messages and reminders while you drive.
Launch Date: February 2019
MSRP: $49.99
Charge your smartphone and allow it to play music to your radio using the built-in FM transmitter.
Launch Date: Available Now
MSRP: $29.99
The world's smallest Power Delivery wall charger has
arrived. Built using GaN (Gallium Nitride) components, this allows the wall charger to be made dramatically smaller.
Launch Date: January 2019
MSRP: $29.99
Power up your USB-C phones, tablets, and laptops with the Power Delivery port, and provide high-speed charge to your other devices using Anker's PowerIQ and PowerIQ 2.0 technologies.
Launch Date: Available Now
MSRP: $129.99
A bedside alarm clock that includes a wireless charger and
emits white noise for more relaxing sleep.
Launch Date: Late Spring 2019
MSRP: $99.99
The Soundcore Rave series is ideal for gatherings at indoor and outdoor venues including backyards, pools, house parties, and sports games.
Rave
Rave Mini
Launch Date: Early Summer 2019
MSRP: $199.88 (Rave), 149.88 (Rave Mini)
The third edition in the Infini Soundbar line, the Infini Pro utilises Dolby Atmos sound technology to bring a new level of overall surround sound quality.
Three separate modes on the Infini Pro emphasise various audio aspects depending on usage.
Launch Date: Mid Spring 2019
MSRP: $229.88
Designed to be durable and highly portable, the Icon line represents the next step in taking music on the go with powerful and clear sound.
Icon
Icon Mini
Launch Date: Mid Spring 2019
MSRP: $49.99 (Icon), $29.99 (Icon Mini)
Liberty Air focuses on providing a minimally intrusive frame that outputs high quality audio and superior call quality.
Launch Date: Available Now
MSRP: $79.99
Expanding on the success of the original Nebula Capsule, Capsule II will improve on all key features of its predecessor.
Launch Date: Summer 2019
MSRP: TBD
Unlike the Nebula line, Prizm II Pro will not have its own power supply, requiring it to be plugged in to operate. However, it features better resolution, louder speakers, and keystone correction at (±) 40 degrees while still retaining Android 9.0 OS capabilities.
Launch Date: TBD
MSRP: TBD
Lots of new accessories being unveiled by Anker, including chargers, in-car chargers, power banks, speakers, and much more.
