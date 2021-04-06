Dangerous extension cords

When phone brands meet photo brands
That must have been overheating for a while.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Looks like the contact was making por connections and causing arcing.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
... poor quality connectors.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Even the contacts that hadn't melted were showing signs of overheating.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The wire going to the neon indicator was also charred and damaged.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Looks like the surge protection module was also causing overheating.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The insulation on the blue neutral wire was also sliced through by being trapped under the earth rail.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here we have thermal fuses (the translucent components), metal oxide varistors (blue discs). This is a very basic surge protector circuit found in extension cords.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Extension cords seem like a safe place to save a few dollars by buying something cheaper. Don't!
