Dangerous extension cords

1 of 8
  • Melty plastic!

    Melty plastic!

    That must have been overheating for a while.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Signs of arcing

    Signs of arcing

    Looks like the contact was making por connections and causing arcing.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The diagnosis...

    The diagnosis...

    ... poor quality connectors.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Poor quality construction

    Poor quality construction

    Even the contacts that hadn't melted were showing signs of overheating.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Damaged wire!

    Damaged wire!

    The wire going to the neon indicator was also charred and damaged.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • More overheating

    More overheating

    Looks like the surge protection module was also causing overheating.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Damaged neutral wire

    Damaged neutral wire

    The insulation on the blue neutral wire was also sliced through by being trapped under the earth rail. 

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Surge protector circuit

    Surge protector circuit

    Here we have thermal fuses (the translucent components), metal oxide varistors (blue discs). This is a very basic surge protector circuit found in extension cords.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 8

Extension cords seem like a safe place to save a few dollars by buying something cheaper. Don't!

Read More Read Less

Melty plastic!

That must have been overheating for a while.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 8

Related Topics:

Hardware PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2