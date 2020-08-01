Dangerous laptop charger -- in pictures

YubiKey 5Ci Clear Limited Edition
It got hotter than this before going POP!
The heat melted the plastic, making it soft and exposing the internals.
Melted cable.
Melted connector.
Lots of damage inside.
Blackened circuit board.
Kibbles and bit inside!
Very overheated!
The blown capacitor.
Counterfeit fuse.
It should have silica sand inside, this one does not.
Had this charger been near to flammable items, there was a real chance that it would have ignited that, and who knows where things might have gone from there.
