Dangerous laptop charger -- in pictures

1 of 11
  • Dangerous charger

    Dangerous charger

    It got hotter than this before going POP!

    For more information on this charger, click here.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Dangerous charger

    Dangerous charger

    The heat melted the plastic, making it soft and exposing the internals.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Dangerous charger

    Dangerous charger

    Melted cable.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Dangerous charger

    Dangerous charger

    Melted connector.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Dangerous charger

    Dangerous charger

    Lots of damage inside.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Dangerous charger

    Dangerous charger

    Blackened circuit board.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Dangerous charger

    Dangerous charger

    Kibbles and bit inside!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Dangerous charger

    Dangerous charger

    Very overheated!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Dangerous charger

    Dangerous charger

    The blown capacitor.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Dangerous charger

    Dangerous charger

    Counterfeit fuse.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Dangerous charger

    Dangerous charger

    It should have silica sand inside, this one does not.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 11

Had this charger been near to flammable items, there was a real chance that it would have ignited that, and who knows where things might have gone from there.

Read More Read Less

Dangerous charger

It got hotter than this before going POP!

For more information on this charger, click here.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 11

Related Topics:

Hardware PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2