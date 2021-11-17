DJI Mavic 3 in flight

Flying the DJI Mavic 3 in Snowdonia, North Wales, UK.
Yes, this is the dumbest way to test obstacle avoidance.
Photo credit: Katherine Betteridge.
I'm blown away by how much power the Mavic 3 has. Way more power than the Air 2S.
Right now, the Mavic 3 is missing a lot of features, but these should be added in January when the new firmware update drops.
I've flown a lot of drones, and this is up there with the best.
Here the winds were gusting up to 30MPH, and yet the drone is still super stable in flight.
Not the 46 minutes listed by DJI, but the 30 minutes iI was getting was impressive.
