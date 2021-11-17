/>
DJI Mavic 3 in flight

Flying the DJI Mavic 3 in Snowdonia, North Wales, UK.

Topic: Hardware
On the launch pad
1 of 10 Katherine Betteridge

On the launch pad

The Mavic 3 is big. Huge!

Photo credit: Katherine Betteridge.

Testing obstecle avoidance
2 of 10 Katherine Betteridge

Testing obstacle avoidance

Yes, this is the dumbest way to test obstacle avoidance.

Photo credit: Katherine Betteridge.

Stable in flight
3 of 10 Katherine Betteridge

Stable in flight

Winds at this point were gusting 25MPH.

Photo credit: Katherine Betteridge.

4 of 10 Katherine Betteridge

Power

I'm blown away by how much power the Mavic 3 has. Way more power than the Air 2S.

Photo credit: Katherine Betteridge.

Good, but unfinished
5 of 10 Katherine Betteridge

Good, but unfinished

Right now, the Mavic 3 is missing a lot of features, but these should be added in January when the new firmware update drops.

Photo credit: Katherine Betteridge.

Superb aerial camera platform
6 of 10 Katherine Betteridge

Superb aerial camera platform

I've flown a lot of drones, and this is up there with the best.

Photo credit: Katherine Betteridge.

Handling the winds well
7 of 10 Katherine Betteridge

Handling the winds well

Here the winds were gusting up to 30MPH, and yet the drone is still super stable in flight.

Photo credit: Katherine Betteridge.

Landing
8 of 10 Katherine Betteridge

Landing

Coming in after a long flight.

Photo credit: Katherine Betteridge.

Another flight
9 of 10 Katherine Betteridge

Another flight

Quick battery swap and away it goes.

Photo credit: Katherine Betteridge.

Decent battery life
10 of 10 Katherine Betteridge

Decent battery life

Not the 46 minutes listed by DJI, but the 30 minutes iI was getting was impressive.

Photo credit: Katherine Betteridge.

