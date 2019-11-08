Doubling down: How dual-screen devices have unfolded over the years

Like the second display accessory for the LG G8X, the CastAway will pair with a range of supported smartphones with an accessory case. But unlike that device's second screen, the CastAway may be the world's smallest ChromiumOS tablet. Available in 5.8-inch and 6.3-inch screen sizes, the device runs a routine to check certain folders for new media to display. You can tear away its 360-degree magnetic hinge to show photos to a friend.



It also has a few other tricks up its sleeves, such as two USB-C connectors that enable it to serve as a portable charger or to work with accessories such as a keyboard or mouse. A long press of its power button will quickly boot it up as a glass Bluetooth keyboard. It's expected to ship toward the end of spring 2020 after its Indiegogo campaign.