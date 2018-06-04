Everything iOS 12 from Apple's WWDC 2018 keynote

Mobility
Rumors suggested that Apple would fine-tune iOS 12 with quality and performance improvements -- rather than any major new features. But here's what Apple officially announced.
Hint: "Today it's all about software," Apple said. So, don't expect any hardware news.
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters
Apple officially announced that iOS 12 is the next release.
It will, of course, be a free software update.
Photo by: Screenshot/Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters
Apple said it's "doubling down on performance" with iOS 12. Apps will launch 40 percent faster, for instance. The keyboard, too, comes up 50 percent faster. And the camera will even come up 70 percent faster on older devices.
Photo by: Screenshot/Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters
Speaking of older devices, everything that supports iOS 11 will support iOS 12. Apple said it's focusing on improving performance on older devices.
Photo by: Screenshot/Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters
Apple said it worked with Pixar to make a new file format for AR: USDZ. It works in multiple apps, and a bunch of companies will support it, including Adobe, Autodesk, and Sketchfab.
USDZ also works on the web.
Photo by: Screenshot/Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters
Apple said native USDZ support is coming to Adobe Creative Cloud.
There will be new apps for Creative Cloud, as well as a new iOS app that lets you do AR. It will let you take images and text and put it in AR.
Photo by: Screenshot/Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters
Apple announced a new AR measurement tool: Measure.
It measures and detects some objects like rectangles. You can use it to measuring real-world objects, essentially. The app has a camera view. You tap, drag out a line, and it measures it. You can measure in 3D, too. From what we can tell, there are two tabs: Measure and level.
Caption by: Élyse Betters
Apple also unveiled an update to ARKit. The improvements will go toward face tracking, realistic rendering, 3D object detection, persistent experiences, and shared experiences, according to Apple. That last bit lets you have a single AR experience used on multiple iPhones.
Caption by: Élyse Betters
Martin Sanders, director of innovation for Lego, came onstage to show a Lego kit on a table and a new app called Assembly Square. It can identify the model and turn it into a moving Lego world. You can zoom in on buildings, for instance.
"More Lego experiences in the App Store later this year," Apple added.
Caption by: Élyse Betters
Apple updated the Photos app.
Search is about to be improved, apparently. You can do multiple search terms and get suggestions for multiple search terms. It also indexes events by time and place and categories.
Caption by: Élyse Betters
Apple is about to give us our first look at iOS 12 at its annual WWDC conference. This is the software that will grace all the latest iPhones and iPads, including the new ones likely to be released in 2018. Here's what to expect when it comes to iOS devices later this year.
Rumors suggested that Apple would fine-tune iOS 12 with quality and performance improvements -- rather than any major new features. But here's what Apple officially announced.
Hint: "Today it's all about software," Apple said. So, don't expect any hardware news.
Caption by: Élyse Betters
Join Discussion