First look: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Unboxing the new Apple 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro
Just landed on my doorstep.
16-inch MacBook Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage.
Apple puts effort into making the unboxing as easy as possible.
The packaging is minimalist but perfectly adequate for protecting the MacBook Pro as it traveled across the globe.
It feels a lot thicker and heavier than my 2018 MacBook Pro, but far less angular.
The feet offer extra height for cooling.
This makes this feel like a Pro system.
I've missed MagSafe so much.
This MacBook Pro is far less angular and sharp than my 2018 version.
So long, Touch Bar. You won't be missed.
The cable is braided and feels tough.
Familiar design.
5-pin connector.
I hadn't noticed it up until I thought about taking a photo of it.
Feels more integrated snd smoother than the reader built into the Touch Bar.
The hinges feel stronger and more robust.
This thing is chunky!
More power.Maximum output of 28V at 5A.
The MagSafe connector makes a decisive magnetic connection. Nice.