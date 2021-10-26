/>
X

First look: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Unboxing the new Apple 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

|
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
|
Topic: Hardware
It's here!
1 of 20

It's here!

Just landed on my doorstep.

For more information on the new 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, click here.

img-2122.jpg
2 of 20

Yup, it's what I ordered

16-inch MacBook Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage.

Pull tabs make unboxing easy
3 of 20

Pull tabs make unboxing easy

Apple puts effort into making the unboxing as easy as possible.

And here it is...
4 of 20

And here it is...

The packaging is minimalist but perfectly adequate for protecting the MacBook Pro as it traveled across the globe.

It's free!
5 of 20

It's free!

It feels a lot thicker and heavier than my 2018 MacBook Pro, but far less angular.

The underneath
6 of 20

The underneath

The feet offer extra height for cooling.

Ports!
7 of 20

Ports!

This makes this feel like a Pro system.

More ports... and MagSafe
8 of 20

More ports... and MagSafe

I've missed MagSafe so much.

Very smooth, rounded design
9 of 20

Very smooth, rounded design

This MacBook Pro is far less angular and sharp than my 2018 version.

No Touch Bar
10 of 20

No Touch Bar

So long, Touch Bar. You won't be missed.

MagSafe cable
11 of 20

MagSafe cable

The cable is braided and feels tough.

MagSafe connector
12 of 20

MagSafe connector

Familiar design.

MagSafe connector
13 of 20

MagSafe connector

5-pin connector.

The notch
14 of 20

The notch

I hadn't noticed it up until I thought about taking a photo of it.

Fingerprint reader
15 of 20

Fingerprint reader

Feels more integrated snd smoother than the reader built into the Touch Bar.

New hinges
16 of 20

New hinges

The hinges feel stronger and more robust.

The charger
17 of 20

The charger

This thing is chunky!

Charger specs
18 of 20

Charger specs

More power.Maximum output of 28V at 5A.

Charging the MacBook Pro
19 of 20

Charging the MacBook Pro

The MagSafe connector makes a decisive magnetic connection. Nice.

Migrating my data
20 of 20

Migrating my data

