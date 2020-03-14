Fixing up a 30-year-old Swiss Army Knife - in pictures

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple Mac Pro, HP Elite Dragonfly, and more: ZDNet's reviews round-up
From Samsung's new flagship device to Apple's high-performance tower system and a robot vacuum, here's the kit we tested in February.
Full details of the fixing process here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Time to fix up and repair my busted 30-year-old Victorinox SwissChamp and get it ready for the next 30 years!
Full details of the fixing process here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion