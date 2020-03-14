Fixing up a 30-year-old Swiss Army Knife - in pictures

  • My old and busted 30-year-old Victorinox SwissChamp

    Full details of the fixing process here.

  • New scales!

  • Removing all the little accessories

  • Popping off the scales

  • Some of the plastic from the scales remains on the mounting pegs

  • Prying off the remaining plastic

  • That's a lot of filth under the scales

  • Clean after a bath in warm soapy water!

  • Some battle scars!

  • Using a Leatherman to fix a Swiss Army Knife

  • Fitting the scales

  • Done!

  • Looks good!

  • Ready for the next 30 years!

Time to fix up and repair my busted 30-year-old Victorinox SwissChamp and get it ready for the next 30 years!

