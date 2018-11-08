Fog computing, artificial intelligence, mobility and cloud computing: Research round-up

Let's start with our Special Report, From Cloud to Edge: The Next IT Transformation, where we analyse how the combination of billions of IoT devices and 5G networks is set to drive profound change. One area we investigate is fog computing, which focuses on processing and analysis at the network node level. Wide-ranging analysis from 451 Research puts the market opportunity for fog computing at $18.2 billion by 2022, up from $1.03bn in 2018 and $3.7bn in 2019.

