Gadgets for safer driving

The Roav VIVA Pro is an Alexa-Enabled 2-Port USB car charger designed specifically for navigation, hands-free calling, and music. Works with cars that have modern features such as Bluetooth, CarPlay, Android Auto, and can work with older vehicles by using aux-in or FM transmitting.
- ALEXA INSIDE: Amazon's voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, ask Alexa to read an Audible book, shop online, play music, and more. Spotify feature will be added as soon as third party support is available.
- VOICE ISOLATION: 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification.
- HIGH-SPEED CHARGING: Dual charging ports equipped with Anker's exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger.
- EXTENSIVE CONNECTIVITY: Use in virtually any car by connecting via Bluetooth, Carplay, Android Auto, AUX-Out, or FM transmission.
