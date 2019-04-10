Gadgets for safer driving

  • Anker USB-C In-Car Charger

    Anker USB-C In-Car Charger

    Once you get used to the speed of USB-C charging, you'll want it everywhere. That will mean not only needing more USB-C-to-Lightning cables, but also chargers. And one place you'll need one is the car.

    Not only can this charger be used to charge USB-C smartphones, but it will also charge bigger devices, such as the newer MacBooks.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic Qi Wireless Charging Dashboard Mount

    iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic Qi Wireless Charging Dashboard Mount

    The iTap 2 Wireless is a sleek and powerful magnetic dashboard mount that wirelessly charges smartphones with a simple tap. Install iTap 2 Wireless on any smooth or textured dashboard surface for safe viewing angles and maximum convenience.

    The series is now available for pre-order on iOttie.com where customers can save 15 percent on the device when they enter the promo code "iOttie15" through April 19.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Roav VIVA Pro

    Roav VIVA Pro

    The Roav VIVA Pro is an Alexa-Enabled 2-Port USB car charger designed specifically for navigation, hands-free calling, and music. Works with cars that have modern features such as Bluetooth, CarPlay, Android Auto, and can work with older vehicles by using aux-in or FM transmitting.

    - ALEXA INSIDE: Amazon's voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, ask Alexa to read an Audible book, shop online, play music, and more. Spotify feature will be added as soon as third party support is available.

    - VOICE ISOLATION: 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification.

    - HIGH-SPEED CHARGING: Dual charging ports equipped with Anker's exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger.

    - EXTENSIVE CONNECTIVITY: Use in virtually any car by connecting via Bluetooth, Carplay, Android Auto, AUX-Out, or FM transmission.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Nitecore VCL10 Multifunctional Car Gadget

    Nitecore VCL10 Multifunctional Car Gadget

    The Nitecore VCL10 is a multifunctional car gadget, incorporating:

    - a 2.4A QC 2.0 and 3.0 compatible USB charger

    - stainless steel glass breaker

    - emergency and warning light

    Designed to slot into the cigarette lighter adapter, the Nitecore VCL10 is extremely compact and easy to keep to hand.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor

    ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor

    The ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor kit allows you to track tire pressures in real-time, dramatically improving safety, as well as lowering fuel costs.

    - Slow Leak Detection

    - Anti-theft system

    - Track Individual Tire History

    - Self-install in 10 Minutes

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Swiss-Tech Utili-Key 6-in-1

    Swiss-Tech Utili-Key 6-in-1

    The Swiss-Tech Utili-Key 6-in-1 is the smallest multitool that I've owned, not much bigger than a key. I have one attached to my car keys, house keys, and I have a couple in the office, and I'm surprised how often I turn to them. A great accessory to add to your keyring!

    It features:

    - Flat screwdriver

    - Phillips screwdriver

    - Micro-sized screwdriver (perfect for eyeglasses)

    - Straight blade knife

    - Serrated blade knife

    - Bottle opener

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Mio MiVue 766 WIFI dash cam

    Mio MiVue 766 WIFI dash cam

    The MiVue 766 WIFI dash cam is built around two key components. The first is the Sony IMX323 (Exmor) 2-megapixel sensor that is capable of full HD 1920 x 1080p recording at 30fps, and featuring an f1.8 aperture, which gives it good low-light capability. This is paired with a 140◦ wide-angle lens, giving the dash cam an outstanding field of view.

    The other component is the 2.7-inch touchscreen display that's used for both setup and for user feedback when the dash cam is in use.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

April is Distracted Driver Awareness month, and while technology can be a big distraction, used right it can help make your journey safer and less stressful. Here are some of the best in-car gadgets to help keep you safer – and saner – when on the road.

