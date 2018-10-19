Best gifts: Coolest keyboards to give or receive

The $199 Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a beautiful keyboard, both inside and out. it features CHERRY MX Speed key switches mounted to a lightweight aluminum frame.

the 100 percent anti-ghosting and full key rollover means that commands and simultaneous keystrokes always register the way you intend.

It also features a built-in 8MB profile storage with hardware macro and lighting playback to enable profile access independent of external software.

See it now: Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard