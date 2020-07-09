Globalstar Sat-Fi2 portable satellite Wi-Fi hotspot

Anker PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 dock - in pictures
The Anker PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 dock is a professional quality desktop dock that is enough to power a whole desktop of peripherals.
One of the quickest and easiest ways to make use of the Globalstar network is to set up a private satellite Wi-Fi network using Sat-Fi2 portable satellite Wi-Fi hotspot. You turn it on, it connects to Globalstar's constellation of satellites, and then sets up a Wi-Fi network to which you can connect up to eight devices.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion