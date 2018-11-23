Handy hardware for the home office

1 of 8
  • Hello 2 $350

    Hello 2 $350

    The Hello 2 from Solaborate is an end-to-end encrypted device which turns your TV screen into a 4k videoconferencing solution. It works with Alexa and google Voice assistant, to enable you to stream from your TV, screen share, and broadcast your meetings.

    Photo by: Solaborate

    Caption by: Eileen Brown

  • Anker 40W 4-port USB wall charger $25.99

    Anker 40W 4-port USB wall charger $25.99

    Multi port USB hubs are vital for every office, and this Anker 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger will charge up all your devices together. This model has no quick charge if you are in a hurry though.

    Photo by: Anker

    Caption by: Eileen Brown

  • J Bonest Power strip and USB tower $28.99

    J Bonest Power strip and USB tower $28.99

    With four USB ports and 14 electrical sockets, this low cost tower vertical power strip from J Bonest can easily power all of your office peripherals. The retractable cable is a nice touch too, making this a useful portable accessory.

    Photo by: J Bonest

    Caption by: Eileen Brown

  • ZeroLemon high capacity power bank $67.99

    ZeroLemon high capacity power bank $67.99

    The ZeroLemon power bank has a capacity of 30,000mAh, so it will charge your 5,000mAh phone six times before it needs to be recharged. It will even fully charge your MacBook.

    It has one quick charge port and four USB ports to concurrently charge up to five devices at once.

    Photo by: ZeroLemon

    Caption by: Eileen Brown

  • Synology 2 bay NAS Diskless DiskStation DS218j $135.99

    Synology 2 bay NAS Diskless DiskStation DS218j $135.99

    The Synology 2 bay NAS DiskStation is dual core CPU NAS for home and personal cloud storage. Back up your computers and access your files over the internet from any mobile device using the app.

    This NAS has good performance with 113MB/s read speed, and 112 MB/s write speed.

    Photo by: Synology

    Caption by: Eileen Brown

  • Netgear AC1900 Wi-Fi extender $89.99

    Netgear AC1900 Wi-Fi extender $89.99

    Create your own mesh network with the Netgear AC1900 Wi-Fi extender to stay connected to your Wi-Fi wherever you are in the house. All Wi-Fi networks are combined into one network for your connected devices. You'll have only one device to connect to and the extender does the rest.

    Photo by: Netgear

    Caption by: Eileen Brown

  • Anker PowerWave 7.5 fast wireless charging pad $45.99

    Anker PowerWave 7.5 fast wireless charging pad $45.99

    If you have a phone that will charge wirelessly, then you need one of these wireless charging pads from Anker . So much simpler than trying to find the correct charging cable for the device. Just stand it here.

    Photo by: Anker

    Caption by: Eileen Brown

  • Monoprice 6191 VGA to HDMI converter $25.50

    Monoprice 6191 VGA to HDMI converter $25.50

    If you still have some old hardware kicking around, but you want to use it to connect to HDMI, then this VGA to HDMI Converter box from Monoprice will allow you to connect and convert with ease.

    Photo by: Monoprice

    Caption by: Eileen Brown

1 of 8

This Black Friday, you could snap up some deals, and upgrade your home office tech with cool hardware

Read More Read Less

Hello 2 $350

The Hello 2 from Solaborate is an end-to-end encrypted device which turns your TV screen into a 4k videoconferencing solution. It works with Alexa and google Voice assistant, to enable you to stream from your TV, screen share, and broadcast your meetings.

Caption by: Eileen Brown

1 of 8

Related Topics:

Hardware Consumerization PCs Servers Storage Networking
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2