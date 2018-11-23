Handy hardware for the home office

Google’s Night Sight mode for Pixel phones in pictures
Taking photos in a dark environment has always been a weak spot of most smartphone cameras. That is, until Night Sight was released.
The Hello 2 from Solaborate is an end-to-end encrypted device which turns your TV screen into a 4k videoconferencing solution. It works with Alexa and google Voice assistant, to enable you to stream from your TV, screen share, and broadcast your meetings.
Photo by: Solaborate
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Multi port USB hubs are vital for every office, and this Anker 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger will charge up all your devices together. This model has no quick charge if you are in a hurry though.
Photo by: Anker
Caption by: Eileen Brown
With four USB ports and 14 electrical sockets, this low cost tower vertical power strip from J Bonest can easily power all of your office peripherals. The retractable cable is a nice touch too, making this a useful portable accessory.
Photo by: J Bonest
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The ZeroLemon power bank has a capacity of 30,000mAh, so it will charge your 5,000mAh phone six times before it needs to be recharged. It will even fully charge your MacBook.
It has one quick charge port and four USB ports to concurrently charge up to five devices at once.
Photo by: ZeroLemon
Caption by: Eileen Brown
The Synology 2 bay NAS DiskStation is dual core CPU NAS for home and personal cloud storage. Back up your computers and access your files over the internet from any mobile device using the app.
This NAS has good performance with 113MB/s read speed, and 112 MB/s write speed.
Photo by: Synology
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Create your own mesh network with the Netgear AC1900 Wi-Fi extender to stay connected to your Wi-Fi wherever you are in the house. All Wi-Fi networks are combined into one network for your connected devices. You'll have only one device to connect to and the extender does the rest.
Photo by: Netgear
Caption by: Eileen Brown
If you have a phone that will charge wirelessly, then you need one of these wireless charging pads from Anker . So much simpler than trying to find the correct charging cable for the device. Just stand it here.
Photo by: Anker
Caption by: Eileen Brown
If you still have some old hardware kicking around, but you want to use it to connect to HDMI, then this VGA to HDMI Converter box from Monoprice will allow you to connect and convert with ease.
Photo by: Monoprice
Caption by: Eileen Brown
This Black Friday, you could snap up some deals, and upgrade your home office tech with cool hardware
The Hello 2 from Solaborate is an end-to-end encrypted device which turns your TV screen into a 4k videoconferencing solution. It works with Alexa and google Voice assistant, to enable you to stream from your TV, screen share, and broadcast your meetings.
Caption by: Eileen Brown
Join Discussion