Hardware round-up: Samsung Galaxy S9, Lenovo ThinkPad T480s, Moto G6 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus

  • Samsung Galaxy S9

    The Galaxy S9 does a lot of things right. Considering the display, the camera, overall performance, and flexibility of Android, the Galaxy S9 is a top-notch phone. But poor battery life left us with frustration.

    For more see: Samsung Galaxy S9 review: Not perfect, but still a stellar phone

  • Nokia 6.1 and 7 Plus

    Both the Nokia 6.1 and the Nokia 7 plus are capable handsets for their price points, but competition is tough in this mid-market segment -- just look at the Moto G6 Plus, which at £269 is an attractive alternative to both.

    For more see: Nokia 6.1 and 7 Plus First Take: Solid mid-market smartphone contenders

  • Fujitsu Lifebook U938

    This is an expensive laptop. There are four variants available, with a starting price of £1,149 (ex. VAT) for a Core i5-8250U model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Our review configuration cost £1,798 (ex. VAT). If you choose the Lifebook U938, you're not only paying for top-notch specifications and build quality, but also for excellent portability.

    For more see: Fujitsu Lifebook U938 First Take: A premium lightweight ultraportable

  • Lenovo ThinkPad T480s

    Lenovo's ThinkPad T480s has many plus points, and the upgrade to 8th Generation Intel processors is welcome. It's a pity that you have to go well beyond the entry-level price to get more than 128GB of storage, and further still if you need integrated mobile broadband. Touch-screen support is only available in one off-the-shelf configuration too. The T480s is highly configurable, but of course every tweak will add to the overall cost.

    For more see: Lenovo ThinkPad T480s review: A solid business workhorse with all-day battery life

  • Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UN

    The ZenBook 13 is a conventional laptop, so 2-in-1 hybrid fans need not apply. It's a premium device, but the ZenBook 13 UX331UN delivers the goods bar one or two minor drawbacks.

    For more see: Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UN review: A stylish ultraportable packing a graphics punch

  • Lenovo ThinkCentre M910z AIO

    The ThinkCentre M910z might not have the sleek design or the high-end performance of some of its AIO rivals, but it's a thoroughly capable office PC that provides strong performance for a variety of tasks at a highly competitive price. And, with Lenovo's three-year warranty and easy repairs and upgrades, you can be sure that it will earn its keep for years to come.

    For more see: Lenovo ThinkCentre M910z AIO review: Unassuming design, strong performance for the price

  • Moto G6 Plus

    The Moto G6 Plus delivers a lot of handset for a competitive price. More internal storage would be nice, but at least a MicroSD card slot is available for external expansion. Battery life could be better and the fingerprint sensor is in a very awkward location. The camera is really impressive for a handset at this price, and the same can be said of the hardware styling.

    For more see: Moto G6 Plus review: A lot of handset for a competitive price

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2

    The Galaxy Tab Active2 is sized perfectly for field work since you can still hold it in one hand or easily slip it into a small bag or large coat pocket and get around your work environment. It is nice to hold in one hand and look at it while you use the other hand to pick things up, measure the site, or even use the S Pen to sketch in the rain.

    For more see: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 review: Rugged Android tablet built for business in the field

  • Chuwi Hi9 Air

    Apart from a few niggles, we think that the Hi9 is a well-performing tablet for its $200 price tag. Its long battery life means that you can easily substitute the device for your laptop when you are out and about.

    Fore more see: Hands-on with the Chuwi Hi9 Air: Fast performance and good battery life

  • T-Mobile LG G7 ThinQ

    The LG G7 ThinQ is a very capable smartphone with an enhanced audio experience so if you are an audiophile then you may want to consider the LG G7 ThinQ. Otherwise, we had a tough time justifying this phone at the $750 launch price.

    For more see: T-Mobile LG G7 ThinQ review: Average battery life and high price overshadow excellent audio performance

  • Thinkware F800 Pro

    The F800 could provide an added layer of security for family members away from the vehicle, and aside from the bumpy road beeps, it does everything you would ever need from a dash cam and more. We loved this camera.

    For more see: Hands-on with the Thinkware F800 Pro: A dash cam that does everything you need

From the flagship smartphones to notebooks and dash cams, here's 11 pieces of hardware our reviewers tested in May.

