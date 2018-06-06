Hardware round-up: Samsung Galaxy S9, Lenovo ThinkPad T480s, Moto G6 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus

This is an expensive laptop. There are four variants available, with a starting price of £1,149 (ex. VAT) for a Core i5-8250U model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Our review configuration cost £1,798 (ex. VAT). If you choose the Lifebook U938, you're not only paying for top-notch specifications and build quality, but also for excellent portability.

