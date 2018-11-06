 '

Hidden iOS 12.1 iPhone shortcuts and tricks you need to know

Here are a selection of the most useful iOS 12.1 shortcuts and tricks. Many use the 3D Touch feature, and this is present for all iPhones from the iPhone 6S to the latest iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but is not available on the iPhone XR.

Settings app: Quick access

3D Touch gives you a quick and easy way to access Battery, Cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth in the Settings app.

Press and hold until the pop-up appears and then choose where you want to jump to.

