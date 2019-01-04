Hottest tech jobs, biggest tech companies and the future of food: Research round-up

Let's start with our special report on the future of food. The world's human population currently stands at around 7.6 billion and is projected to reach 11.2 billion by 2100. We will need a food production and distribution system that can accommodate another 3.6 billion people -- ideally while consuming as little additional land and leaving as small an environmental footprint as possible.

Photo by: Our World in Data