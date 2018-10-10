How AT&T installs GigaPower broadband internet in a home

This drone can deliver the internet from the edge of space
The AT&T Gigapower Installer Arrives!
The old wiring closet, cleared out for the installer.
Mark the installer unspools the cable.
Gonna be first on the block!
Fiber is unspooled over the lawn up to the adjoining wall of the communications closet. An AT&T technician will return in a few days to bury the cable in a new trench.
Mark widens the existing hole for the fiber.
This grey box is used to hold the slack of the fiber.
Tightening things up.
The AT&T Residential Gateway (RG) which replaces my existing router.
Rear end of the RG with ports. It supports both a fiber ONT and a DSL connection and also coax for Internet, voice and video services.
Optical Network Terminal (ONT) bridging the fiber to Ethernet
Final circuit provisioning, done on iPad in the field.
The final setup with all my stuff put back in the equipment rack.
Initial OOKLA Speedtest results, using Ethernet wired PC connection.
Fast.com (Netflix) bandwidth results
If AT&T FTTH comes to your neighborhood, don't hesitate. It's so much better than cable broadband. You'll never look back.
