How Microsoft lost its monopoly in web browsers

The goal of the original Microsoft Edge, Microsoft said, was to build a modern browser that focused on Web standards rather than backward compatibility. By some measures, it did a very good job with that task, but that compatibility came at an enormous engineering cost.
Even if only a few percent of sites had trouble rendering properly in Edge, that was enough to send users running to the comfort of Google Chrome.
So, at the end of 2018, Microsoft announced it was abandoning EdgeHTML and would rebuild its default browser using the open-source Chromium engine that's also at the heart of Chrome. As of August 2019, the new browser is in wide preview release in three channels, on all supported versions of Windows, on MacOS, and on iOS and Android.
One of the signature features of the new Edge is Tracking Protection, as shown here. The first version of Edge to appear as part of Windows 10 won't arrive until 2020.
Join Discussion