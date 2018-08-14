How to easily fix a overheating MacBook

Another example of having the right tool for the job. Here is an anti-static brush I used to brush away the dirt (another tool I got from the great folks at iFixit). It does a great job of getting into the nooks and crannies without damaging anything.

You can also use a blower to attack the dirt buildup. I don't recommend using canned air because the high-speed jet of air can damage delicately balanced fans, and I definitely don't recommend using a garage air compressor or blowing at it with your mouth.

I'd also recommend you find some way to prevent breathing in the dirt. A dust mask is a good idea, or just being upwind at the very least!