How to secure your iPhone from hackers, snoopers, and thieves (iOS 12.1)

People carry a huge amount of very valuable personal information around with them everywhere they go on their iPhones. And while iOS does a great job of keeping their data safe, it's possible to make the device a lot more secure.

Here are settings you should check (and change) and tweaks you should make to harden the security and lock down your device.

One point worth making is that added security always puts speed bumps in the way of productivity, and added additional steps -- and a few seconds -- to doing things. Security is always a compromise, but in my mind, added security is always worth the small downsides that come from it.