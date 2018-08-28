How to turn your iPhone into a business workhorse: Add these apps and accessories, and tweak these settings

The first must for any iPhone that's used for business is to make sure that the data on the device is protected.

At the very minimum I recommend that the device makes use of a strong passcode rather than a PIN code, and that the Require Passcode setting is set to "immediate" so the device locks as soon as it is not used, and that Erase Data is set to "on" so that tampering with the device results in erasure.

These settings can be found under Settings > Touch ID & Passcode (or Face ID & Passcode on the iPhone X).