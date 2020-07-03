Huawei MateBook X Pro, Sony Xperia 1 II, Moto G8 Power and G8 Power Lite, and more: ZDNet's reviews round-up

This is a relatively small 5-litre workstation that contains not only a Coffee Lake-based Xeon E-2286M processor, 1TB of Optane storage, and 32GB of memory, but also a full-sized Nvidia Quadro P2200. Intel has taken it's NUC a long way from the first Celeron version almost a decade ago. Now, it's entirely acceptable to be powering four displays while doing some machine learning with CUDA, and still have Xeon cores left over for whatever else you want to do. A lot of products use the Pro moniker nowadays, but the Intel NUC 9 Pro truly deserves it.

