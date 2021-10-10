Incipio Grip and Kate Spade cases for Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3: Stylish drop protection

The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the latest engineering marvels to launch from Samsung and while they both have stronger glass and IPX8 water resistance, they are still susceptible to damage from drops, bumps, and scratches.

Incipio has Z Fold 3 Grip and Z Flip 3 Grip cases available for $69.99. Fold 3 color options include Black, Red, and Midnight Navy while Black and Red are available for the Z Flip 3. Both case options are focused on drop protection with enhanced textures on the edges and matte finishes to help you hold onto your phone.

For more on these devices check out our full reviews for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.