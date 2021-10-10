Incipio Grip and Kate Spade cases for Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3: Stylish drop protection

1 of 16
  • Incipio Grip cases for Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

    Incipio Grip cases for Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

    The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the latest engineering marvels to launch from Samsung and while they both have stronger glass and IPX8 water resistance, they are still susceptible to damage from drops, bumps, and scratches.

    Incipio has Z Fold 3 Grip and Z Flip 3 Grip cases available for $69.99. Fold 3 color options include Black, Red, and Midnight Navy while Black and Red are available for the Z Flip 3. Both case options are focused on drop protection with enhanced textures on the edges and matte finishes to help you hold onto your phone.

    For more on these devices check out our full reviews for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.  

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Right side of the Z Flip 3 Grip case

    Right side of the Z Flip 3 Grip case

    The right side has an opening for the fingerprint sensor and raised buttons for volume. Note the textured nubs along the sides to help you hold onto the phone.

    Antimicrobial treatment is present on the case to eliminate most surface bacteria. Wireless charging and wireless payments are supported with the case on your phone.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Upper section of the case

    Upper section of the case

    The cover display and dual cameras are accessible with a large opening around them. The red color case looks nice on the phone and does a good job of protecting the edges and back.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • No hinge protection with the Incipio Grip

    No hinge protection with the Incipio Grip

    There is no hinge protection when the Z Flip 3 is closed. You can see the thickness of the Z Flip 3 Grip case in this image.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Slightly raised edge

    Slightly raised edge

    Solid edge protection is provided and the sides rise just a bit above the display to protect it if you rest the phone face down on a surface.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Minimal tape to hold it in place

    Minimal tape to hold it in place

    The two pieces snap onto the Z Flip 3, but you need to use the adhesive strips to try to keep it in place. There are four extra strips in the retail package and you may find the need to use more to hold the case in place.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Incipio Grip for Z Fold 3

    Incipio Grip for Z Fold 3

    The Incipio Z Fold 3 Grip case is constructed of two pieces that adhere to your phone with no hinge protection. I tested out the Midnight Blue color with my Z Fold 3.

    For more on these devices check out our full reviews for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.  

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Installed on the Z Fold 3

    Installed on the Z Fold 3

    Incipio does not provide any hinge protection, which is a shame for a case that costs $70. It's a bit tough to justify this price when the majority of the case protection is just for the back panel of the phone.

    The back panel does match up well with the triple cameras so that the back is now flush.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Side view of the Incipio Grip

    Side view of the Incipio Grip

    The raised volume buttons are nice, but the depth to the fingerprint sensor has actually made it a bit more difficult for me to activate the sensor.

    The textured grips on the sides help you hold onto the phone while the internal structure of the case helps it pass the drop test for a 14-foot drop.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Top of the Z Fold 3 case

    Top of the Z Fold 3 case

    Speaker and mic openings are present on the top of the case. Note the extent of the grips as well.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom of the Z Fold 3 case

    Bottom of the Z Fold 3 case

    Speaker, mic, and USB-C openings are present on the bottom.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Kate Spade Hollyhock Floral Clear for Z Flip 3

    Kate Spade Hollyhock Floral Clear for Z Flip 3

    If you want a more stylish case for your Z Flip 3, then Incipio also offers the Kate Spade New York Hollyhock Floral Clear case for $69.99.

    The case is a two-piece hardshell clear case with floral print and snaps on securely.

    For more on these devices check out our full reviews for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.    

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Upper portion of the case

    Upper portion of the case

    The top part of the case has an opening for the cover display and dual cameras. The floral print looks good with the white Z Flip 3 too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Lower portion of the case

    Lower portion of the case

    The lower part of the case has the Kate Spade New York branding and more floral print. The case supports wireless charging and wireless payments too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • No hinge protection

    No hinge protection

    There is no hinge protection for your Z Flip 3, but note the thickness of the case material that is designed to provide shock resistance to your phone.

    The case has a one-year warranty and adds very little weight to the Z Flip 3 package.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Right side configuration

    Right side configuration

    An ample opening is provided for the fingerprint sensor with two volume buttons that are easy to manipulate.

    The sides have substantial material to protect your phone from bumps and bruises.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 16

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are incredible innovations in engineering and deserve to be protected from accidental drops, bumps, and scratches. Incipio has a few case options available, including a Kate Spade hardshell case.

Read More Read Less

Incipio Grip cases for Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the latest engineering marvels to launch from Samsung and while they both have stronger glass and IPX8 water resistance, they are still susceptible to damage from drops, bumps, and scratches.

Incipio has Z Fold 3 Grip and Z Flip 3 Grip cases available for $69.99. Fold 3 color options include Black, Red, and Midnight Navy while Black and Red are available for the Z Flip 3. Both case options are focused on drop protection with enhanced textures on the edges and matte finishes to help you hold onto your phone.

For more on these devices check out our full reviews for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.  

Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 16

Related Topics:

Mobility Samsung Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2