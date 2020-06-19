Inside an encrypted external hard drive -- in pictures

  Here's the hard drive

    Here's the hard drive

    A DataLocker DL3.

    More information on this drive can be found here.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  Four screws hold it together

    Four screws hold it together

    All you need to get inside is a single #1 Philips screwdriver.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  And we're in

    And we're in

    And we see a Toshiba drive.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  Shock absorbers

    Shock absorbers

    These hold the drive in place and help reduce shock and vibration.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  The drive pulls out easily

    The drive pulls out easily

    The shock absorbers are a press-fit and hold it in place.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  The bracket is clever

    The bracket is clever

    This reinforces the Super Speed USB port, giving it some rigidity.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  A couple of screws hold the main circuit board in place

    A couple of screws hold the main circuit board in place

    And it's out!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  Close-up of the main circuit board

    Close-up of the main circuit board

    The majority of it is dominated by the touchscreen panel.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  Another close-up of the main circuit board

    Another close-up of the main circuit board

    Lots of components and ribbon cables.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  Another close-up of the main circuit board

    Another close-up of the main circuit board

    Lots of components and ribbon cables.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  Very sturdy circuit board

    Very sturdy circuit board

    Very impressed by how robust this design is.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  Here is it, torn down

    Here is it, torn down

    Not much to see, but a very compact, robust design.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Quite a few readers have expressed an interest in seeing what's inside a super-secure DataLocker DL3 encrypted hard drive. Well, let's get the screwdrivers out and take a look!

