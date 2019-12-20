Inside the Altair 8800 vintage computer

Best Raspberry Pi alternatives (Best of 2019)
Looking for single board computers? Here is a fantastic selection of single board computers suitable for a variety of projects, from basic homebrew builds all the way to advanced ...
If not the first home computer, Ed Roberts' Altair 8800 was definitely the first successful one.
Erik Klein, vintage computer collector and Webmaster of Vintage-Computer.com, takes you inside the Altair 8800 as he restores one of these classic machines.
Erik has graciously allowed us to republish his photos and descriptions. You can find a much more detailed description of Erik's Altair restoration and additional photos of the machine's in his collection on his Web site Vintage-Computer.com.
You can share your experiences with the Altair 8800 and other classic computers using the disccussion link below this image, or on Erik's Vintage Computer Forums.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
If not the first home computer, Ed Roberts' Altair 8800 was definitely the first successful one. Erik Klein, vintage computer collector and Webmaster of Vintage-computer.com, takes you inside the Altair 8800 as he restores one of these classic machines.
If not the first home computer, Ed Roberts' Altair 8800 was definitely the first successful one.
Erik Klein, vintage computer collector and Webmaster of Vintage-Computer.com, takes you inside the Altair 8800 as he restores one of these classic machines.
Erik has graciously allowed us to republish his photos and descriptions. You can find a much more detailed description of Erik's Altair restoration and additional photos of the machine's in his collection on his Web site Vintage-Computer.com.
You can share your experiences with the Altair 8800 and other classic computers using the disccussion link below this image, or on Erik's Vintage Computer Forums.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Join Discussion