iOS 12.2: iPhone tips, tricks, and shortcuts you need to know

1 of 14
1 of 14

iOS 12.2 is out and it's packed with loads of useful features. The only problem is that if you don't know about them you might never know they are there! Here's a compilation of my favorite features. Some make use the 3D Touch feature, and this is present on all iPhones from the iPhone 6S to the latest iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, however it is not available on the iPhone XR.

Read More Read Less

Revamped About screen

Apple has revamped the About screen (Settings > General > About), consolidating the important information about your iPhone at the top of the page, and also giving easier access to warranty AppleCare+ information.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 14

Related Topics:

iOS Apple iPhone Mobile OS Mobility Enterprise Software

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2