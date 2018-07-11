IronKey D300 hardware-encrypted USB flash drive

Hardware
Anchor Cable: One charging cable that works for Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
When it comes to portable and durable data security, IronKey is a trusted name, and if you want a USB flash drive that will securely and safely store your data, the D300 is worth taking a look at.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion