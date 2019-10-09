IT budgets, cyberattacks, wearables and in-app purchases: Tech research data round-up

Whether you love it or loathe it, IT budget planning is a must. Where IT professionals plan to spend their tech dollars, who makes budget decisions, and how IT vendors can assist in the budgetary process are the topics covered by a recent TechRepublic Premium survey. The research shows that almost half (49%) of respondents believe that less than 5% of their corporate technology spend comes from outside IT budgets, while 11% say that 11% or more comes from non-IT budgets.

