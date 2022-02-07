Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Huawei P50 Pro, Sony Xperia Pro-I, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup

The S21 FE has the latest Android software and a $699.99 starting price. It isn't a flashy phone, but it checks all the boxes. The cameras performed very well, the battery will get you through at least a full day, and all of the Samsung goodness is contained in the package.
We gave the Huawei P50 Pro an 8/10 (Excellent) rating: this would have been higher if Google Mobile Services and 5G were on-board. Although it's a superbly designed flagship-class smartphone with an excellent camera system, many potential buyers won't be able to ignore these drawbacks.
This is the most expensive non-foldable phone on the market, but it's not designed to compete with popular phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google. We're not sure it offers $1,800 in value to professional photographers, but we'll have to see as more people use the phone.
The Xperia 5 III is a well-specified phone with a price tag to match. However, given that video viewing and photography using its 21:9 screen is a major selling point, you might be tempted to pay a bit more for the flagship Xperia 1 III with its larger, high-resolution screen.
If you need 5G support and can't afford a flagship-class handset, Poco's budget offering is well worth considering. The Poco M4 Pro 5G performs well and supports two 5G SIMs if need be. The good screen and decent battery life are plus points.
With a large, high-quality screen, a high-end processor, good battery life and no bloatware, this phone looks like a good choice for anyone seeking a competent mainstream 5G handset. The stylish backplate will be hidden by the provided bumper's protection, which is a shame.
Asus pitches the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) as both an OLED TV and a 2-in-1 detachable laptop. Unfortunately it doesn't excel at either job. A 2-in-1 with an OLED screen for £550/$600 looks like an attractive proposition, but the trade-off is a pretty basic level of performance.
Amazon's $250 Echo Show 15 is the company's biggest smart display yet. With a 15.6-inch display, you can do all of the standard Echo Show-like tasks, but with more screen real estate. We can definitely see the need and value of a large smart display like the Echo Show 15 for organising a family.
The first thing this monitor does is become the centre of your setup, thanks to its USB hub functionality and sheer amount of ports. It is a 27-inch IPS Quad HD panel, and part of the UltraSharp series. It's expensive and hard to find, but keep searching because this monitor is worth it.
Some people enjoy wearing standard watches and can even be found with a regular watch on one wrist and a fitness tracker on the other. The Garmin Vivomove Sport hybrid watch offers the best of both and provides more health functions than you might think at first glance.
The Fitbit Charge 5 is a big improvement over the Charge 4. The display is far better. The new mindfulness and stress-busting features aren't a huge draw, but we can see how Fitbit could expand further in this area. The app is clear and easy to use and the Premium paid-for features are useful.
