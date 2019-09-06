Julia programming language, cloud computing, cybersecurity worries: Research round-up

Julia Computing recently conducted a survey of over 1,800 Julia users to find out what they like and don't like about the language. The most popular technical feature of Julia is speed and performance followed by ease of use. Users also report their biggest gripes with the language. The top one is that packages for add-on features aren't sufficiently mature or well maintained to meet their needs.

For more see: Julia programming language: Users reveal what they love and hate the most about it