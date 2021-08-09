Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, Dell Latitude laptops, Sony Xperia 1 III, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup

ProGrade Digital Dual-Slot microSD UHS-II Memory Card Reader
Grab your data off microSD cards in record time.
As the thinnest ever ThinkPad, the X1 Titanium Yoga is a standout laptop. It has some top-notch specifications, and the QHD IPS screen is superb. But it's not without drawbacks, and arguably, its premium price suggests there should be fewer of them.
SEE: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review: Very thin, light, premium-priced 2-in-1
Photo by: Lenovo
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The battery life of the Latitude 9420 may leave room for improvement, but it should still provide a full day's work. The versatile 2-in-1 design is the highlight, though, and this laptop is an excellent option for mobile professionals.
SEE: Dell Latitude 9420 review: A sleek 14-inch ultraportable with versatile 2-in-1 design
Photo by: Dell
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is a neat and capable 13-inch 2-in-1 that provides strong competition for Microsoft's business-focussed 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7+. Dell delivers a good set of features, including an 11th-generation Core processor.
SEE: Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable review: A worthy Surface Pro alternative
Photo by: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The Xperia I III brings Sony's flagship handset up to date with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, improved cameras and a 4K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate as headline features. It delivers good-quality video and excellent audio.
SEE: Sony Xperia 1 III review: An expensive flagship phone with a superb 21:9 screen
Photo by: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
It's nice to see two 5G SIMs supported, and the fast charging works well. There's room for improvement as far as the speakers are concerned, and it's a pity you can't add more storage via MicroSD.
SEE: OnePlus Nord 2 review: An excellent mid-range 5G phone with impressive battery life and fast charging
Photo by: OnePlus
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
If you want good battery life, fast charging speed, a nice AMOLED screen and dual SIM support, all on a sub-£300 budget, the Realme 8 Pro is worth considering. Just be aware of that DARE TO LEAP slogan.
SEE: Realme 8 Pro, hands on: Good features at an affordable price, but no 5G
Photo by: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The Moto G50 is an affordable 5G handset that's well worth considering if flagship phones are off the scale, budget-wise. Don't expect much in the way of screen or camera quality from the Moto G50, but you'll get a capable and long-lasting 5G phone at a good price.
SEE: Motorola Moto G50, hands on: Affordable 5G, with impressive battery life
Photo by: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
If you are not concerned with 5G support then this may be an affordable flagship to consider. Performance is great and the cameras inspire creativity, but there are other phones in this price range as well.
SEE: ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G review: Affordable flagship with advanced triple camera shooting modes
Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The TCL 20SE is one of the better sub-$200 phones. If you need a basic backup phone, or are looking for a big phone for an older family member for communication purposes, then the TCL 20 SE is a solid choice.
SEE: TCL 20SE review: Solid sub-$200 phone for the right customer
Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The 20SE has several compromises that are resolved in the 20S. The display looks wonderful, the speakers are loud, the UI is nearly stock Android, and the battery life is solid
SEE: TCL 20S review: Best $250 Android smartphone available today
Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The TCL 20 Pro 5G is now available from the TCL Amazon storefront for $499.99. There are Motorola and Samsung competitors in this price range, but TCL offers some unique capabilities in a stunning package.
SEE: TCL 20 Pro 5G review: Stunning design, lovely display, capable quad-camera system
Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
It's easy to justify the Pixel Buds A-Series. Given the poor performance from the 2020 Pixel Buds, we would never recommend them over these more affordable earbuds. At $99, the Pixel Buds A-Series are a compelling option for Android smartphone users.
SEE: Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Affordable, secure, and optimized for Android
Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
We can definitely see use cases for this device. However, it is an expensive accessory, the outward camera is a bit too high and needs good lighting to capture quality photos, and the charging experience is a bit messy.
SEE: Wristcam review: Capture and share photos and videos straight from your Apple Watch
Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
You can purchase the Forerunner 945 in black or whitestone for $649.99. While there are other premium GPS sports watches that offer similar features and functions, there is no other option that includes an integrated LTE radio for safety and connected features.
SEE: Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE review: Connected features for safety and live tracking
Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The Sensor Starter Kit isn't exactly cheap at £579/$649/€669, and of course if you decide to install hundreds or thousands of sensors and multiple Cloud Connectors, you'll soon run up a serious bill. That said, the SSK is easy to get to grips with, even for a non-developer.
SEE: Disruptive Technologies Sensor Starter Kit, hands on: IoT in a box
Photo by: Disruptive Technologies
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
From the latest loptops, to a slew of handheld devices and onto an IoT starter kit, here's the hardware we tested in July.
As the thinnest ever ThinkPad, the X1 Titanium Yoga is a standout laptop. It has some top-notch specifications, and the QHD IPS screen is superb. But it's not without drawbacks, and arguably, its premium price suggests there should be fewer of them.
SEE: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review: Very thin, light, premium-priced 2-in-1
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Join Discussion