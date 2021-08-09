Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, Dell Latitude laptops, Sony Xperia 1 III, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup

1 of 15
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

    As the thinnest ever ThinkPad, the X1 Titanium Yoga is a standout laptop. It has some top-notch specifications, and the QHD IPS screen is superb. But it's not without drawbacks, and arguably, its premium price suggests there should be fewer of them.

    SEE: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review: Very thin, light, premium-priced 2-in-1

    Photo by: Lenovo

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Dell Latitude 9420

    Dell Latitude 9420

    The battery life of the Latitude 9420 may leave room for improvement, but it should still provide a full day's work. The versatile 2-in-1 design is the highlight, though, and this laptop is an excellent option for mobile professionals. 

    SEE: Dell Latitude 9420 review: A sleek 14-inch ultraportable with versatile 2-in-1 design

    Photo by: Dell

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable

    Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable

    The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is a neat and capable 13-inch 2-in-1 that provides strong competition for Microsoft's business-focussed 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7+. Dell delivers a good set of features, including an 11th-generation Core processor.

    SEE: Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable review: A worthy Surface Pro alternative

    Photo by: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Sony Xperia 1 III

    Sony Xperia 1 III

    The Xperia I III brings Sony's flagship handset up to date with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, improved cameras and a 4K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate as headline features. It delivers good-quality video and excellent audio. 

    SEE: Sony Xperia 1 III review: An expensive flagship phone with a superb 21:9 screen

    Photo by: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • OnePlus Nord 2

    OnePlus Nord 2

    It's nice to see two 5G SIMs supported, and the fast charging works well. There's room for improvement as far as the speakers are concerned, and it's a pity you can't add more storage via MicroSD.

    SEE: OnePlus Nord 2 review: An excellent mid-range 5G phone with impressive battery life and fast charging

    Photo by: OnePlus

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Realme 8 Pro

    Realme 8 Pro

    If you want good battery life, fast charging speed, a nice AMOLED screen and dual SIM support, all on a sub-£300 budget, the Realme 8 Pro is worth considering. Just be aware of that DARE TO LEAP slogan.

    SEE: Realme 8 Pro, hands on: Good features at an affordable price, but no 5G

    Photo by: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Motorola Moto G50

    Motorola Moto G50

    The Moto G50 is an affordable 5G handset that's well worth considering if flagship phones are off the scale, budget-wise. Don't expect much in the way of screen or camera quality from the Moto G50, but you'll get a capable and long-lasting 5G phone at a good price.

    SEE: Motorola Moto G50, hands on: Affordable 5G, with impressive battery life

    Photo by: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

    ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

    If you are not concerned with 5G support then this may be an affordable flagship to consider. Performance is great and the cameras inspire creativity, but there are other phones in this price range as well.

    SEE: ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G review: Affordable flagship with advanced triple camera shooting modes

    Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • TCL 20SE

    TCL 20SE

    The TCL 20SE is one of the better sub-$200 phones. If you need a basic backup phone, or are looking for a big phone for an older family member for communication purposes, then the TCL 20 SE is a solid choice.

    SEE: TCL 20SE review: Solid sub-$200 phone for the right customer

    Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • TCL 20S

    TCL 20S

    The 20SE has several compromises that are resolved in the 20S. The display looks wonderful, the speakers are loud, the UI is nearly stock Android, and the battery life is solid

    SEE: TCL 20S review: Best $250 Android smartphone available today

    Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • TCL 20 Pro 5G

    TCL 20 Pro 5G

    The TCL 20 Pro 5G is now available from the TCL Amazon storefront for $499.99. There are Motorola and Samsung competitors in this price range, but TCL offers some unique capabilities in a stunning package. 

    SEE: TCL 20 Pro 5G review: Stunning design, lovely display, capable quad-camera system

    Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Google Pixel Buds A-Series

    Google Pixel Buds A-Series

    It's easy to justify the Pixel Buds A-Series. Given the poor performance from the 2020 Pixel Buds, we would never recommend them over these more affordable earbuds. At $99, the Pixel Buds A-Series are a compelling option for Android smartphone users.

    SEE: Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Affordable, secure, and optimized for Android

    Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Wristcam

    Wristcam

    We can definitely see use cases for this device. However, it is an expensive accessory, the outward camera is a bit too high and needs good lighting to capture quality photos, and the charging experience is a bit messy.

    SEE: Wristcam review: Capture and share photos and videos straight from your Apple Watch

    Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE

    Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE

    You can purchase the Forerunner 945 in black or whitestone for $649.99. While there are other premium GPS sports watches that offer similar features and functions, there is no other option that includes an integrated LTE radio for safety and connected features.

    SEE: Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE review: Connected features for safety and live tracking

    Photo by: palmsolo / ZDNet

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Disruptive Technologies Sensor Starter Kit

    Disruptive Technologies Sensor Starter Kit

    The Sensor Starter Kit isn't exactly cheap at £579/$649/€669, and of course if you decide to install hundreds or thousands of sensors and multiple Cloud Connectors, you'll soon run up a serious bill. That said, the SSK is easy to get to grips with, even for a non-developer.

    SEE: Disruptive Technologies Sensor Starter Kit, hands on: IoT in a box

    Photo by: Disruptive Technologies

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

1 of 15

From the latest loptops, to a slew of handheld devices and onto an IoT starter kit, here's the hardware we tested in July.

Read More Read Less

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

As the thinnest ever ThinkPad, the X1 Titanium Yoga is a standout laptop. It has some top-notch specifications, and the QHD IPS screen is superb. But it's not without drawbacks, and arguably, its premium price suggests there should be fewer of them.

SEE: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review: Very thin, light, premium-priced 2-in-1

Caption by: ZDNet Editors

1 of 15

Related Topics:

Hardware Reviews PCs Servers Storage Networking

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2