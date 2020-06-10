Kingston KC2500 high-performance NVMe PCIe SSD

    More information on the Kingston KC2500 here.

Coming in capacities ranging from 250GB or 2TB, the KC2500 combines Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND to offer read/write speeds up to 3,500/2,900MB/s, making it the perfect choice for desktops, workstations, and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.

