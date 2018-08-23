 '

Microsoft Surface Go: First impressions

1 of 33
  • Surface Go and accessories

    Surface Go and accessories

    The Surface Go, along with the Type Cover and Surface Pen

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The spec

    The spec

    This is the higher-specced Surface Go with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Unboxing

    Unboxing

    The box is enough to protect the tablet in transit, easy to open, and easy to recycle once it has done its job.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Screen to chassis finish

    Screen to chassis finish

    Not the best fitment between the display and metal chassis I've seen.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Magnesium metal back

    Magnesium metal back

    Rear of the Surface Go, showing the kickstand.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Lightweight yet feels a bit flimsy

    Lightweight yet feels a bit flimsy

    Despite the magnesium chassis, the Surface Go feels flimsier than the Fire HD tablet, which makes use of a plastic chassis.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Type Cover connector

    Type Cover connector

    This is where they keyboard attaches.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The kickstand

    The kickstand

    The kickstand is nice, and makes the Surface Go a lappable device, but it is a bit wobbly.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The kickstand

    The kickstand

    It is nice to have a kickstand that works at any angle.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Buttons

    Buttons

    Yes, there are physical buttons on the Surface Go.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Poor fit-and-finish

    Poor fit-and-finish

    The fit-and-finish feels a bit poor, even given the cheap price.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The display

    The display

    The display is magnificent. No complaints from me there.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Type Cover

    Type Cover

    Since typing on the screen is a bit hit-and-miss, this is a must for anyone pounding out words on the Surface Go.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Type Cover

    Type Cover

    The Type Cover and Surface Go come together nicely.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Type Cover

    Type Cover

    This is a nicely engineered keyboard that's an absolute joy to use.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The charger

    The charger

    The Surface Go comes with a beefy charger.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • The charger

    The charger

    The connector on the charger feels cheap and flimsy and I worry about long-term durability.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Surface Pen

    Surface Pen

    Unwrapping the Surface Pen.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Surface Pen

    Surface Pen

    Beautifully engineered. The overall finish and aesthetics feel much better than that of the Surface Go itself.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Surface Pen

    Surface Pen

    I don't like the face that the Surface Pen requires a disposable AAAA battery.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Surface Pen

    Surface Pen

    The Surface Pen is a joy to use. I see this as a must-have accessory for the Surface Go.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Type Cover connection

    Type Cover connection

    The Type Cover connects well to the Surface Go, and feels secure both in use and when moving the device about.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Type Cover connection

    Type Cover connection

    No, the keyboard doesn't fall off if you pick the tablet up. This is nice.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Charging port

    Charging port

    The charging port is conveniently placed on the side of the Surface Go.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Charging port

    Charging port

    I did find that it was possible to easily dislodge the charging connector by moving the tablet or cable, which is something to bear in mind during use. Also, the plastic nature of the connector gives me concern relating to durability.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Type Cover finish

    Type Cover finish

    The finish of the Type Cover does collect a lot of dirt and debris very quickly.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Type Cover finish

    Type Cover finish

    That said, it does look nice too.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Ports, ports, ports!

    Ports, ports, ports!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Ports, ports, ports!

    Ports, ports, ports!

    Yes, even a headphone jack!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Physical buttons feels cheap

    Physical buttons feels cheap

    There's a lot of rattle from the buttons, and they feel vague and imprecise.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Rear camera

    Rear camera

    No complaints about the rear camera, except the fit-and-finish between the camera strip and the chassis is poor.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Overall, it's a nice package

    Overall, it's a nice package

    Little touches like a magnetic attachment point for the pen is nice (although, this does seem like a good way to end up losing the pen!).

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Kickstand wobble

    Kickstand wobble

    Right out of the box and the kicksand has a wobble, which adds to the cheap feel.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 33

A quick tour of Microsoft's new budget tablet, the Surface Go.

Read More Read Less

Surface Go and accessories

The Surface Go, along with the Type Cover and Surface Pen

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 33

Related Topics:

Hardware Microsoft PCs Servers Storage Networking
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries