Mous Limitless 3.0 with Aramid Fiber

1 of 10
  • Mous Limitless 3.0

    Mous Limitless 3.0

    The unboxing!

    Full review here.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Mous Limitless 3.0

    Mous Limitless 3.0

    The unboxing!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Mous Limitless 3.0

    Mous Limitless 3.0

    The Mous Limitless 3.0 with black aramid fiber finish (the cheapest version)

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Mous Limitless 3.0

    Mous Limitless 3.0

    Rest of the packaging.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Mous Limitless 3.0

    Mous Limitless 3.0

    The SIM tool and nano-SIM storage slots.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Mous Limitless 3.0

    Mous Limitless 3.0

    Touch, let lightweight and not too bulky.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Mous Limitless 3.0

    Mous Limitless 3.0

    All the ports are nicely crafted, and the hole for the Lightning connector is perfect for cables and most accessories.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Mous Limitless 3.0

    Mous Limitless 3.0

    The case is lined with some nice fuzzy microfiber cloth.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Mous Limitless 3.0

    Mous Limitless 3.0

    SIM tool installed...

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Mous Limitless 3.0

    Mous Limitless 3.0

    ... and a couple of SIM cards.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 10

A tough, well-made case designed to protect your iPhone from daily knocks and drops.

Read More Read Less

Mous Limitless 3.0

The unboxing!

Full review here.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 10

Related Topics:

iPhone Apple Mobility Smartphones Hardware Reviews

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2