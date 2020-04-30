Get the bigger picture: multi-tasking monitors for power users

It's a common sight in many offices to see employees with two monitors sitting side-by-side on their desk. This can be useful for keeping up to date with financial information that's displayed -- often in real time -- on one screen, while a second display is used for more routine tasks such as email and word processing. Creative users often like to view video and graphics files at full size on a dedicated display, while their editing apps and other tools are shunted away onto a neighbour. And some people just need two monitors for two computers, perhaps using a laptop and a desktop PC side-by-side.

But, to paraphrase an old advert: why have two monitors on your desk, when you can just have one? The latest trend in business monitors is for 'multi-tasking' monitors -- large displays that provide enough room to fit several applications or windows on-screen at the same time. These versatile displays may also include additional features, such as the ability to create picture-in-picture (PiP) effects, where you concentrate on a primary app that's displayed in a larger window, while a smaller secondary window lets you keep an eye on your share prices or emails. Some modern monitors also offer split-screen effects -- also known as picture-by-picture (PbP) -- that allow two computers to share a single screen.

Features such as these work best on larger displays, and the new generation of multi-tasking monitors generally start at 32 inches, going all the way up to 49 inches. Even so, these large displays can still take up far less space than a pair of 27-inch screens sitting together on your desk (especially if you're working from a makeshift office at home).

Here's a guide to some of the best multi-tasking monitors for advanced knowledge workers and creative users.