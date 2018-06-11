North Korea's history of bold cyber attacks

1 of 12
1 of 12

Many of the massive cyberattacks that have spread across the world in recent years were traced back or attributed to North Korea. Here are eleven examples.

Read More Read Less

North Korea’s growing criminal cyberthreat

North Korean hackers, backed by the state, are believed to be responsible for an array of bold attacks made in the name of money, or the reputation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea regime. Some of these include, but are not limited to...

More security news

Caption by: Charlie Osborne

1 of 12

Related Topics:

Security Government Security TV Data Management CXO Data Centers
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries