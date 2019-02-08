Olloclip iPhone XS clip and Connect X lenses: Take your mobile photography to the next level

Olloclip recently released new device-specific clips for the Apple iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. Despite the similarities between the iPhone X and XS, the clips are different and the iPhone X clip I have does not work with the iPhone XS.

The iPhone XS Clip is available now for $29.99 and works with the nine Intro, Essential, and Pro lenses from Olloclip.

I tested the iPhone XS Clip with five different lenses and enjoyed the results.

