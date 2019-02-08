Olloclip iPhone XS clip and Connect X lenses: Take your mobile photography to the next level

    Olloclip recently released new device-specific clips for the Apple iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. Despite the similarities between the iPhone X and XS, the clips are different and the iPhone X clip I have does not work with the iPhone XS.

    The iPhone XS Clip is available now for $29.99 and works with the nine Intro, Essential, and Pro lenses from Olloclip.

    I tested the iPhone XS Clip with five different lenses and enjoyed the results.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Rear camera mount design

    Rear camera mount design

    The iPhone XS Clip has a different design than what we saw on the iPhone X. The clip includes a piece that securely fits around the dual rear camera protrusion to help securely hold the clip in place.

    Lenses now attach in a horizontal orientation rather than a vertical orientation. This means that the lenses always attach the same way rather than having to rotate it and position it over the right lens.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • iPhone XS Clip over the front facing camera

    iPhone XS Clip over the front facing camera

    The new lens clip fits over the rear dual camera and along the corner of the iPhone XS. The various Olloclip lenses can be used on the single front facing camera with the lens opening always positioned towards the center of the iPhone XS.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Clamp view of the Olloclip iPhone XS Clip

    Clamp view of the Olloclip iPhone XS Clip

    You simply press in on the button and then release it once you have the opening over the dual rear camera. The clip stays securely in place and holds the lenses, including the larger Pro lenses, when you are shooting various subjects.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • 15X macro lens in place

    15X macro lens in place

    The Essential Fisheye and Macro lens is one of my favorite since I enjoy capturing close-up macro shots with the 15x capability.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Larger Pro lenses on the front-facing camera

    Larger Pro lenses on the front-facing camera

    Even the larger Pro lenses work on the front of the iPhone XS. Here I have the Pro Super Wide ready to capture a wide-angle selfie.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Macro shot of ice

    Macro shot of ice

    While you have to get really close, you can capture some unique photos with the macro lenses. This shot captured some ice on my front water feature.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Another macro shot of ice

    Another macro shot of ice

    Here's another sample shot of the ice on my water feature.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Macro shot of a Monster energy can

    Macro shot of a Monster energy can

    The macro lens is fun because it helps you capture photos of things that you cannot really see well with your naked eye. I knew there was some texture on a can of Monster, but the macro lens captured the texture in detail.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Wide angle selfie captured with the Pro Super Wide lens

    Wide angle selfie captured with the Pro Super Wide lens

    I put the Pro Super Wide lens on the front of the iPhone XS with the clip to capture this image.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Standard shot with the iPhone XS

    Standard shot with the iPhone XS

    This shot was taken with the iPhone XS and no Olloclip lens in place.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Olloclip Pro Super Wide lens

    Olloclip Pro Super Wide lens

    Here is the same shot captured with the Olloclip Pro Super Wide lens and iPhone XS Clip.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

Olloclip recently released new lens mounting clips for the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. With support for nine Intro, Essential, and Pro lenses there isn't anything you can't capture with your iPhone.

