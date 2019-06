With affordable Android phones satisfying the masses, it's getting harder to justify the $1,000 smartphone. It's awesome to see Samsung offering the power of the S10 Plus in a much more compact form factor with very little compromise at a price hundreds less than the flagship. If you want a pocketable Android phone that has all of the latest technology, along with old tech like a 3.5mm headset jack and microSD card slot, you can't beat the S10e.

