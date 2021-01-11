OWC Envoy Pro FX external SSD

OWC U2 Shuttle for 3.5-inch drive bay
Fit up to four NVMe M.2 SSDs into a swappable, high capacity, flexible, and RAID-ready storage module.
For more information on the OWC Envoy Pro FX, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
High-speed external drive capable of to 2800MB/s, IP67 rated, and drop-tested to MIL-STD810G.
For more information on the OWC Envoy Pro FX, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion